Pardyalone Shares 'Alone' Featuring Travis Barker

Pardyalone is currently on tour in ​​North America supporting pop-punk artist Mod Sun.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Rising alternative hip-hop artist Pardyalone has just released his latest single "Alone" produced by and featuring Travis Barker. The heartfelt track "is about realizing that 'you' were the only person to save me from myself...and now you're gone," says Pardyalone.

"I never would've expected to have gotten the opportunity to work with Trav, he's one of the most humble people I've met here in LA. It's crazy to see someone who's been doing music this long be so excited and involved," he adds on working with Travis Barker. "This is my mom's favorite song so I'm excited for everyone to hear it."

PARDYALONE TOUR DATES

supporting Mod Sun
3/9 Cleveland, OH - The Agora
3/10 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre
3/12 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
3/14 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
3/15 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
3/17 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
3/19 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
3/21 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
3/22 Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl
3/26 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
3/28 Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
3/29 Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop
3/31 Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theatre
4/2 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

5/5-7 Atlantic City, NJ - Bamboozle

Pardyalone (born Kalvin Tyler Beal) exploded onto the scene in 2022 and has since made a name for himself with his candid lyricism that is often emotionally explorative and introspective in nature. "Alone" joins previously released singles "Read Your Mind," "Test 11," "A Place For Us," and "She Likes My Tattoos."

The Minnesota-born Los Angeles-based artist found solace in music after his parent's divorce and heartbreak, leaving him looking for an opportunity to "get uncomfortable." He began releasing tracks on Soundcloud and TikTok and has since garnered a fanbase of 663k+ followers on TikTok and millions of views with tracks like "Sincerely, F*ck You," and most notably "Not a Home," which has 20M+ global streams to date across platforms.

Photo by Tommy Bruning




