Paramore Set Australia & New Zealand Dates For November 2023

Frontier Touring is thrilled to announce Grammy Award-winning US trio Paramore – Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York – will touch down in Australia and New Zealand this November, following their most recent visit in 2018 when they played sold out East Coast dates.

Paramore, joined by special guest Remi Wolf, will head through Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday 18 November, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Wednesday 22 November and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Monday 27 November.

They will also visit Sydney’s iconic Domain on Saturday 25 November, performing to a GA audience for an extra special night of music under the stars and their biggest Australian headline show to date.

A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to leading food rescue organisations OzHarvest (Australia) and KiwiHarvest (New Zealand) to help reduce food waste and create lasting positive social change.

Frontier Members can access pre-sale tickets on Monday 3 July from 10am AEST (staggered timings as below).

Tickets will open for general public sale on Thursday 6 July from 10am AEST (staggered timings as below). More information at frontiertouring.com/paramore

Currently taking their mammoth live show across North America, Paramore have had a whirlwind start to 2023; embarking on a South American tour in March, joining Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour for two nights in Arizona, playing two sold out Madison Square Garden shows in June and last week achieving a career high, blowing crowds away at Bonnaroo with Hayley Williams jumping on stage with Foo Fighters for a surprise rendition of ‘My Hero!’

The band’s highly anticipated sixth studio album This Is Why was released in February to incredible support from fans and critics alike, topping charts in Australia and the UK.

“With some of their most fearless songwriting to date, This Is Why is a bold reminder of how limitless Paramore can be” wrote NME, with Louder Sound calling Paramore “the most vital rock band of their generation”.

The immaculately crafted soundscape is the beloved trio’s first full length release since 2018, the title track earning the band their first No.1 at US Alternative Radio and voted Hottest Record Of The Year by BBC Radio One listeners in the UK.

Over the last few years Paramore’s influence and popularity has snowballed, as the age of streaming organically propelled them into a position as one of the world’s biggest, most culturally compelling rock bands.

For the band, who formed as teenagers in Tennessee, their 20-year trajectory has seen them grow from youthful outsiders to bone-fide pop culture icons, permeating the musical landscape by inspiring a new generation of musical talent.

Fresh from standout performances at Beyond The Valley, Wildlands and Field Day festivals at the start of the year and sold out headline shows, Californian singer-songwriter Remi Wolf joins Paramore as a special guest on all Australia and New Zealand dates this November.

Rising to fame in 2021 with TikTok viral track, ‘Photo ID’ from her critically-acclaimed album Juno, the singer has since gone from strength to strength. Known for her incredible stage presence, full of fun, inclusivity and openness, Remi will grace the stage to perform some of her biggest hits.

Riding a wave of huge international success, Paramore’s biggest headline dates down under, with special guest Remi Wolf, are going to be explosive! Don’t miss tickets when they go on sale on Thursday 6 July.

Paramore With Special Guest Remi Wolf Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates

Presented by Frontier Touring, triple j, ZM and Coup De Main

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

Via frontiertouring.com/paramore

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 3 July, staggered timings as below:

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

10:00am AEST / 12:00pm NZST – Auckland

11:00am AEST – Brisbane

12:00pm AEST – Sydney

1:00pm AEST – Melbourne

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 6 July, staggered timings as below:

10:00am AEST / 12:00pm NZST – Auckland

11:00am AEST – Brisbane

12:00pm AEST – Sydney

1:00pm AEST – Melbourne

SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER

Spark Arena | Auckland NZ (Lic. All Ages)

ticketmaster.co.nz

WEDNESDAY 22 NOVEMBER

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane QLD (Lic. All Ages)

ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER

The Domain Sydney | Sydney NSW (16+)

axs.com.au

MONDAY 27 NOVEMBER

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne VIC (Lic. All Ages)

ticketek.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.