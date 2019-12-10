Paper Jackets Release New Single 'This Christmas'

Alt-Pop band Paper Jackets are ready for the holiday season with the release of their new single "This Christmas" today. The souped up synth-pop track is the perfect anthem for the holidays and is sure to be a staple add on many party playlists.

"Christmas music is hit or miss for most people but it when it's on, it feels right and you know it. The whole season including New Years takes on its own personality separate from reality. It's romantic, it's wonderful, it's magical and it's pretty much what we are already looking for in our music," shares front man James Mason on the track. "We spend all year writing about heartbreak and healing so it's nice to get our jingles out with a good Christmas tune. The themes are timeless like a little black dress. We hope people will pull it out from time to time and enjoy."

Paper Jackets deliver a unique, sleek sound that equally takes its cues from the current crop of genre peers like Walk The Moon, Smallpools, CHVRCHES and Cherry Pools, but also legendary acts like The Ronettes and The Beach Boys. In addition to their own headlining shows, the band has reached new heights this year, opening for the likes of Jimmy Eat World, Bishop Briggs, X Ambassadors and more.

Paper Jackets is James Mason (Vocals), Emily Dickinson (Keyboards, backing vocals), Jonny Vesely (Guitar), Miles Franco (Bass, backing vocals), David Allen (Drums) and Aimee Proal (Backing vocals).

Listen to "This Christmas" here:





