Paper Idol Announces 'The Fantastic Tour'

Paper Idol has announced "The Fantastic Tour" a U.S. tour spanning five dates across the west coast in Spring 2020. Starting February 29th in San Francisco Paper Idol will be performing ahead of his upcoming EP Money For Flowers set to be released later this year. Tour dates listed below with more information to be announced soon.

Last week, he shared the first single from the EP, "I'm Fantastic." The single premiered with Under The Radar. Dynamic and captivating, "I'm Fantastic" blends indie and electronic into one, crafting one thrilling track on independence.

"I'm Fantastic" was inspired by Matan's mother constantly begging him to play outside as a child, "I grew up in Wisconsin, and in the precious few hot summer months it was a family sin to stay indoors on the weekends. In third grade, I wanted to do nothing more than play Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 on my gamecube. Like many other kids in the 00s, I hated the 'get some fresh air!' plea from my parents, so I wrote this protest song in honor of my younger self."

Paper Idol 2020 Tour Dates

"I'm Fantastic" is an anthem for the people that just want to be left alone to do their own thing; a rebellion against overprotective parents, nagging social media ads, and the all-too-prescriptive "wellness culture" that pervades our society. The song was written and produced by Matan, mixed by Gordon Huntley, and mastered by Randy Merrill.

2/29 San Francisco, CA - TBA

03/03 Portland, OR - Bunk Bar

3/04 - Seattle, WA - Belltown Yacht Club

3/05 Bellingham, WA - TBA





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

3/07 - Reno, NV - The Loving Cup