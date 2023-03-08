Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Panchiko Share First New Single In Two Decades 'Failed At Math(s)'

Their new album will arrive on May 5.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Back by popular demand Panchiko announced last month their first new album in over two decades, Failed at Math(s), will arrive on May 5, followed by an expansive U.S. spring tour, kicking off May 7 in Seattle, and running through June 4 in Chicago [all dates below]. Today, the UK quartet have shared the first title-track single from the album, along with an accompanying video. Watch + share via YouTube.

Delving into preparations to once again create new music together as Panchiko, the band noted, "Incredibly specific conditions were cultivated in order to recreate the writing process of 20 years ago: Sat on the sofa. Surrounded by snacks. Game consoles and music machines were sampled, lyrics mumbled, and 3 chord progressions were strummed over drum loops and blips & bloops."

About the single itself, they continued, "'Failed at Math(s)' is a song about how the precursor to realising a vaguely acceptable, if still somewhat disappointing end result, is acknowledging and casting off the patterns that lead us to fail over and over (and over) again."

On July 21, 2016 a user on 4chan's /mu/ board posted a photo of a demo CD they'd discovered in an Oxfam charity store in Nottingham, UK: titled D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L, purportedly released in 2000. The listener uploaded the ripped audio to file-sharing sites, and later YouTube, where it began circulating around web forums. A cult of fans banded together to solve the origin story of the mysterious disc, until eventually a long defunct local band who called themselves Panchiko discovered their album (limited to just 30 copies) had spread virally across the internet 18 years later.

Suddenly Owain, Andy, Shaun and John, who had gone their separate ways starting careers, getting married, having families, found themselves in demand. And with that, reconvened to pick up where they had long ago left off. Sold out dates across the UK and U.S. occurred in 2022, bringing out a diverse array of people of all ages and backgrounds, curious to see live, what they had only discovered by happenstance online.

Watch the new music video here:

Failed at Math(s) Tour Dates:

03/25 - Bath, UK @ Bath Moles [tickets]

03/26 - London, UK @ The Garage [tickets]

05/07 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile [tickets - low ticket warning]

05/08 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater [tickets]

05/10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency [tickets]

05/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Vermont Hollywood [tickets]

05/13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival [tickets]

05/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre [SOLD OUT]

05/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

05/19 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall [tickets]

05/20 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn [tickets]

05/21 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues [tickets]

05/24 - Miami, FL @ Gramps [tickets]

05/25 - Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly [tickets]

05/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse [tickets]

05/28 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle [tickets]

05/29 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat [tickets]

05/30 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge [SOLD OUT]

05/31 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge [tickets]

06/01 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club [tickets]

06/02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl [tickets]

06/03 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom [tickets]

06/04 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues [tickets - low ticket warning]

w/ support from Horse Jumper of Love, LSD and The Search for God



