Palehound Releases New Single 'How Long'

East Coast based Palehound was halfway through their first national headline tour supporting their newest album, Black Friday, when the world turned upside down. Everyone one of us probably remembers exactly where we were and what we were doing on that fateful weekend in mid-March, 2020 when we were all suddenly directed to scramble for cover... or, as the authorities called it, "shelter in place".

Everyone has a story. No two stories are the same. We all see the world a little differently now. And so, what appears on the surface to be a short & sweet guitar-driven ditty about a hot summer day becomes something else entirely.

"How Long" kicks off innocently enough, a brisk, rockabilly-inflected twang of acoustic guitar hitting a fun, upbeat vibe. Or wait, is that actually anxiety fueling that propuslive beat? Who can really tell these days -- days that bleed one into another as if there's no end in sight...

"This is a true story about a day I had back in July, where a few friends came to meet us at a swimming hole," Kempner explains. "At first it was a blissful day which then took a sharp turn when a bunch of biblical omens came suddenly from nowhere, water snakes, dark storm clouds, hail. It felt very familiar, and seemed to mock us." Sound familiar?

Acclaimed by fans & critics alike, prolific singer/songwriter Ellen Kempner​, aka Palehound, ​is known for sharing intimate meditations on love, gender, body image and self acceptance. ​Her most recent album, Black Friday, is a finespun exploration of all the forms that love can take: love between friends, love for people no longer in your life, love in the face of self-hate, love that endures through major life changes or through many tiny catastrophes.

On stage, the band takes audiences on a ​cathartic ​journey ​of exhilarati​on, ​empowerment and community​, whether headlining or opening for such idols as Courtney Barnett, The Breeders, Mitski, ​Big Thief, ​Japanese Breakfast, ​Jay Som ​and others.​

