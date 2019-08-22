PUSS IN BOOTS Extends Run At The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre

Puss in Boots has been capturing the hearts of fans of all ages over the last few months at the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre, and is going to continue doing so through the fall until October 13th!

Presented by City Parks Foundation, Puss in Boots is the story of two friends - Fergus Mundingle and his sly cat Puss - who are tired of their dull and penniless lifestyle. Looking for a change, Puss dons a snazzy pair of boots and sets off on a magical journey, proving himself a caring friend willing to help at any cost. The classic children's fairy tale with a twist has been selling out dates all summer and will continue to provide family-friendly fun over the next two months. A full list of show dates and tickets are available at http://cityparksfoundation.org/.

The enchanting Swedish architecture and craftsmanship of the Swedish Cottage which was suggestive of a model schoolhouse caught the eye of Central Park creator Frederick Law Olmsted, who brought it to Central Park in 1877. A traveling marionette company was founded in 1939 and in 1947 the Swedish Cottage became home to the company. In 1973, a permanent theater was constructed inside the Swedish Cottage, designed for marionette performances.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of children and families from around the world have enjoyed its original productions. Under the direction of City Parks Foundation, the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre and CityParks PuppetMobile continues to thrill audiences from around the world, entertaining upwards of 65,000 people each year. Generous private support for The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre and "Puss in Boots" is provided by The Weininger Foundation, the Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation, and The Prescott Fund for Children and Youth. In partnership with NYC Parks and Historic House Trust.

Please note that the schedule is subject to change. Be sure to check cityparksfoundation.org/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre for the most current schedule. The Cottage is located in Central Park near the 81st Street and Central Park West entrance, just south of the Delacorte Theater. For more information, maps and walking directions, please visit www.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre.

Ticket prices are: $8/children under 12 years of age, $12/all others. Tickets are sold at the door, only when available. For school group and non-profit rates, please call 212-988-9093. To guarantee admission, purchase tickets in advance online at www.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre.





