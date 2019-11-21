PROG ROCK CHRISTMAS Album Features Members of YES, Renaissance, Utopia, Focus, Curved Air, Hawkwind & More

Join producer Billy Sherwood (Yes, Circa) for an expansive musical journey through Christmas classics of yesterday and today, all performed by leading figures in Prog Rock music!

Includes gorgeous performances by guitar legend Steve Morse, angelic vocalists Annie Haslam (of Renaissance) and Sonja Kristina (of Curved Air) plus Thijs Van Leer (of Focus), Simon House (of Hawkwind) and others! Also a special guest performance by actor Malcolm McDowell!

Available on both CD in an attractive digipak and on limited edition vinyl in your choice of RED or WHITE!

Track List:

1. Run With The Fox - Jon Davison

2. Christmas Lights - Kasim Sulton

3. Carol Of The Bells - Steve Morse

4. The Twelve Days Of Christmas - Annie Haslam

5. Wonderful Christmastime - Billy Sherwood & Patrick Moraz

6. I Believe In Father Christmas - Martin Turner

7. Fairytale Of New York - Leslie Hunt & Robin McAuley

8. O Come All Ye Faithful - Sonja Kristina

9. A Christmas Song - Thijs Van Leer

10. You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch - Malcolm McDowell

11. Linus & Lucy (Charlie Brown Christmas Theme) - Geoff Downes [CD ONLY]

12. Silent Night - Nik Turner & Simon House

13. Happy Christmas (War Is Over) - John Wetton

To purchase the CD or Vinyl: https://cleorecs.com/store/?s=prog+rock+christmas&post_type=product





