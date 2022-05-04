POND Reveals New Single 'Hang A Cross On Me'

Today, Pond shares the exuberant and dance-floor ready "Hang A Cross on Me." The new single will appear alongside three new tracks on the deluxe edition of their album 9, available on Friday, May 20th via Spinning Top Records.

After the release, the Fremantle five-piece will embark on a UK and European tour and two performances at Primavera Sound. Watch the video for "Hang A Cross On Me" Here. The clip was directed by Alex Haygarth and Nick Allbrook.

"Hang A Cross On Me was made infinitely cooler by the return of Cowboy John - musician, poet, fashion icon, Poon's Head Studio regular, legend. We got Cowboy to feature on Hobo Rocket back in the day. In both songs he insisted on improvising his own lyrics and on only doing one take, and both, of course, were perfect. He meditates on love, life, the universe and everything with his signature fantastical surrealism and cosmic wonder. It's always a pleasure working with him. He is incredibly rare and brilliant and we love him," says frontman Nick Allbrook of the song.

POND will also announce a run of U.S. tour dates in the coming weeks. Watch this space for news.

Available for pre-order now, the metallic silver 180g double LP deluxe edition of 9 features etching and a holographic gatefold sleeve, a 12 page booklet and four brand new tracks. The release features the aforementioned "Hang A Cross On Me," the high energy "Lights of Leeming," the unhinged "My Funny Serpentine," and "The TAB Took My Baby From Me" - a ballad only Nick Allbrook and Jay Watson could pen.

Released in October 2021 and produced by Pond and mixed by Jay Watson and James Ireland, on 9, Pond's explorations are funneled into electrifying bursts of pure psych-pop joy. No tune even veers past the five minute mark. Above all though, what you get from the album is a sense of creative abandon and just plain fun.

The album features the vacillating psych-rock jam "Human Touch", the blissed out "Toast," the elastic hipped robo-funk single "America's Cup" and the high energy, no-wave lead track "Pink Lunettes," On 9, Pond recaptures an anarchic sense of uncertainty and fly closer than ever before to the creative supernova that has blazed across so much of the band's music.

Originally formed in the turn of the 2010's, as "a Royal Trux-cum-Cream power trio," fronted by Allbrook with Jay Watson and Joe Ryan, Pond added Jamie Terry shortly afterwards, with James Ireland later rounding out the irrepressible five-piece. Ever prolific, Pond boasts an impressive nine studio albums in their ever expanding repertoire.

Pond possesses an ever-expanding performance resumé, having toured with Arctic Monkeys, MGMT and Flaming Lips. They have stunned at premiere musical festivals around the world including Glastonbury, Coachella, Primavera, Bonnaroo, Reading and Leeds, The Governors Ball, South by Southwest, St Jerome's Laneway, Splendour in the Grass and more. They have sold out countless venues around the globe from New York's Bowery Ballroom to Paris' La Gaite Lyrique and London's O2 Forum.

Watch the new music video here: