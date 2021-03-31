POND Return With New Track 'Pink Lunettes'

Today, Pond rise from the shadows to uncover new single 'Pink Lunettes' via Spinning Top Records / Secretly Distribution. The frenetic track is the first new music since the release of their internationally acclaimed eighth studio album Tasmania.

'Pink Lunettes' is a five minute, high energy speed mantra, a lock-jawed no-wave groove that shudders between analogue synths, drums, drum machines and yelped lyrics that read like a duct taped mosaic of an art school dropouts' shredded textbook. "I think we managed to jitter along the neon tightrope between totally unhinged, strobing spontaneity and focused forward momentum," says frontman Nick Allbook of the new track. The accompanying visualiser captures the uninhibited abandon of the enigmatic Allbrook in a pageant of purple haze.

To celebrate the release, the Fremantle five-piece have announced headline performances across Western Australia, a full list of dates can be found below.

Originally formed in the turn of the 2010's, as "a Royal Trux - cum - Cream power trio," fronted by Allbrook with Jay Watson and Joe Ryan, Pond added Jamie Terry shortly afterwards, with James Ireland later rounding out the irrepressible five-piece. Ever prolific, Pond boasts an impressive eight studio albums in their ever-expanding repertoire. 2019 was a milestone year for the one-of-a-kind collective with the release of their most critically acclaimed album to date, Tasmania. The LP debuted at #15 on the ARIA album chart and #2 on the AIR independent chart .

Pond boasts an impressive performance resumé, having toured with Arctic Monkeys, MGMT and Flaming Lips. They have stunned at premiere musical festivals around the world including Glastonbury, Coachella, Primavera, Bonnaroo, Reading and Leeds, The Governors Ball, South by Southwest, St Jerome's Laneway, Splendour in the Grass and more, and have sold out countless venues around the globe from New York's Bowery Ballroom to Paris' La Gaite Lyrique and London's O2 Forum .

Pond have spent the pandemic recording new music and touring exclusively in their home state of West Australia for the first time in over a decade.

Listen to "Pink Lunettes" below.

POND 2021 TOUR DATES

Fri 09 April | The River, Margaret River WA* TIX

Sun 11 April | Prince of Wales, Bunbury WA# TIX

Fri 30 April | Magnet House, Perth WA with Methyl Ethel^ TIX

Sat 01 May | Magnet House, Perth WA with Methyl Ethel^ TIX

*w/Sweet Treasures

#w/Racoo

^w/ Miss Genius & DJ Nina BC

Photo Credit: Jim Bob The Homie