P!NK, Sting & Marshmello Team Up on New Single 'Dreaming'

Chart-topping artist and producer Marshmello, critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK, and 17-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Sting join forces for the release of “Dreaming,” out now via RCA Records.

A modern spin on Sting’s 1993 beloved song “Fields of Gold,” the new single “Dreaming” offers a fresh take on the classic, infusing it with uplifting, house-influenced production from Marshmello alongside P!NK’s and Sting’s signature vocals.

“Dreaming” is the first of two new singles to be released on the special Tour Deluxe Edition of P!NK’s ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL. Out December 1, the TRUSTFALL Tour Deluxe Edition will also feature six live recordings from her record-shattering 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour, which has sold nearly 3 million tickets worldwide. Pre-order it HERE.

P!NK also kicked off The TRUSTFALL Tour this month, a run of fall arena dates across the United States and Canada, including two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York. Featuring support from GROUPLOVE and Kid Cut Up, tickets for The TRUSTFALL Tour are on sale now here.

About P!NK

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 9 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1), and has sold out arenas and stadiums all over the world.

In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (twenty-one nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards, including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient, two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013 and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor.)

In 2019 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, P!NK was Billboard Music Awards’ Icon Recipient in 2021 and iHeartRadio Music Awards’ Icon Recipient in 2023.

At the end of 2019, P!NK wrapped her highly acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour, where she played over 156 shows in 18 countries, ultimately selling over 3 million tickets worldwide. The tour is the 10th highest-grossing tour in Billboard’s Boxscore history, the biggest tour for a woman in over a decade, and she received Billboard’s Legend of Live Award in November 2019.

In 2021, P!NK released “Cover Me in Sunshine,” a duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. Also in 2021, her documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far was released to critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video as well as her live music project All I Know So Far: Setlist.

Her latest studio effort TRUSTFALL debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 Chart, marking her ninth album to chart in the Top 10, as well as debuting at #1 in 7 other countries. Featuring the singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” “TRUSTFALL,” and “When I Get There,” along with collaborations from Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers, and First Aid Kit, the album also debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart. Following the release of TRUSTFALL, P!NK announced her 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour and The TRUSTFALL Tour, which will see her performing across arenas and stadiums worldwide.

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, Autism Speaks, and Human Rights Campaign, and she is an ambassador for UNICEF USA.

About Marshmello

Marshmello's star continues to rise as the famously masked Grammy-nominated artist and producer breaks boundaries across the industry. With chart-topping singles and collaborations with the likes of Juice WRLD, Halsey, Khalid, Demi Lovato, Bastille, Kane Brown, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Manuel Turizo, and many more, Marshmello has clocked a staggering 15 billion streams across Spotify alone.

With over 55 million monthly listeners on the platform, he's one of the top 25 most streamed artists in the world on Spotify and the third-most- subscribed artist on YouTube. Featured on the cover of the Forbes magazine "30 Under 30" issue, Marshmello has proved to not only be an innovative producer, but a forward-thinking businessman with his own brand of chocolate-filled marshmallows (“Stuffed Puffs”).

In 2022, Marshmello was nominated for a Grammy in the best dance/electronic album category. His single “Numb” with Khalid entered the top 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated as the “Song Of The Summer'' at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Marshmello’s latest release “Tempo” with Young Miko follows the success of recent Marshmello tracks like “Como Yo :(” featuring the Argentine star, Tiago PZK.

Earlier this year, Marshmello celebrated mega releases “Esta Vida” with Urbano powerhouse Farruko and smash hit “El Merengue” featuring Manuel Turizo – which earned Marshmello’s first ever #1 on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay Chart and a nomination in the 2023 Latin Billboard awards for best Tropical Mix.

Marshmello is also nominated for Crossover Artist of the Year. These Latin collaborations mark a new era of Spanish music releases for Marshmello. In addition to his latest releases, Marshmello teamed up with ESPN’s Monday Night Football to remix the iconic “Heavy Action” theme song and was named the music curator for the 2022-2023 NFL Season.

His cooking show, Cooking With Marshmello, relaunched after the first season brought in a global audience of over 250 million fans. Marshmello also recently became the first artist ever to collaborate with Coca-Cola and co- create a limited edition flavor and has also announced his first ever “Cooking With Marshmello” Cookbook which goes on sale November 7th.

About STING

Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and activist Sting was born in Newcastle, England before moving to London in 1977 to form The Police with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The band released five studio albums, earned six GRAMMY Awards® and two Brits, and was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

One of the world’s most distinctive solo artists, Sting has received an additional 11 GRAMMY Awards®, two Brits, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, a TONY nomination and has sold 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist. He is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has received the Kennedy Center Honors, as well as honorary Doctorate of Music degrees from Northumbria University (1992), Berklee College of Music (1994), University of Newcastle upon Tyne (2006) and Brown University (2018).

Sting, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, has appeared in more than 15 films, a variety of TV shows and authored two books, including The New York Times best-selling memoir, Broken Music. In 1989 he starred in The Threepenny Opera on Broadway. His most recent theatre project is the Tony®-nominated musical The Last Ship, inspired by his memories of the shipbuilding community of Wallsend in the northeast of England where he was born and raised.

In 2019, an album entitled My Songs, featuring contemporary interpretations of his most celebrated hits, was released and followed by a world tour and acclaimed Las Vegas residency of the same name. Sting’s latest album, The Bridge, showcases his prolific and diverse songwriting prowess, representing various stages and styles from throughout his unrivaled career. Most recently, Sting produced Shaggy’s Grammy nominatyed album, Com Fly Wid Mi which finds the reggae icon performing the Sinatra songbook in a reggae style.

Earlier this year, Sting became a Fellow of the Ivors Academy – the highest honor reserved for those who have reshaped and redefined the art and craft of music creation, while his hit song, “Every Breath You Take” was added to Spotify’s ‘Billions Club,’ having amassed over 1 billion streams on the platform with the correlating music video surpassing 1 billion streams on YouTube. His critically acclaimed My Songs world tour is currently underway and finds the 17-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist performing his most beloved songs with an electric rock ensemble.

Sting’s support for human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and Live Aid mirrors his art in its universal outreach. Along with wife Trudie Styler, Sting founded the Rainforest Fund in 1989 to protect both the world’s rainforests and the indigenous people living there. Together they have held 19 benefit concerts to raise funds and awareness for our planet’s endangered resources. Since its inception, the Rainforest Fund has expanded to a network of interconnected organizations working in more than 20 countries over three continents.