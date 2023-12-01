P!NK Releases Deluxe Edition of 'Trustfall' Album

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK releases the Tour Deluxe Edition of her ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, out now via RCA Records.

The Tour Deluxe Edition features six live recordings from her record-shattering 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour – which has sold nearly 3 million tickets worldwide – including singles such as “What About Us,” “When I Get There,” and “Cover Me in Sunshine” featuring her daughter Willow Sage Hart, as well as covers of Sade's “No Ordinary Love” and Sinead O'Connor's “Nothing Compares 2 U” with Brandi Carlile.

The deluxe package also features two new singles, including the previously released “Dreaming,” a collaboration with Marshmello and Sting.

Last month, P!NK wrapped The TRUSTFALL Tour, however next year will see P!NK continue her acclaimed Summer Carnival Tour across Australia and New Zealand, with additional UK and European dates announced for next summer.

About P!NK

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 9 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1), and has sold out arenas and stadiums all over the world.

In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (twenty-one nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards, including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient, two MTV Europe Awards, two People's Choice Awards, was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013 and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor.)

In 2019 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, P!NK was Billboard Music Awards' Icon Recipient in 2021 and iHeartRadio Music Awards' Icon Recipient in 2023.

At the end of 2019, P!NK wrapped her highly acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour, where she played over 156 shows in 18 countries, ultimately selling over 3 million tickets worldwide. The tour is the 10th highest-grossing tour in Billboard's Boxscore history, the biggest tour for a woman in over a decade, and she received Billboard's Legend of Live Award in November 2019.

In 2021, P!NK released “Cover Me in Sunshine,” a duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. Also in 2021, her documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far was released to critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video as well as her live music project All I Know So Far: Setlist.

Her latest studio effort TRUSTFALL debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 Chart, marking her ninth album to chart in the Top 10, as well as debuting at #1 in 7 other countries. Featuring the singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” “TRUSTFALL,” and “When I Get There,” along with collaborations from Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers, and First Aid Kit, the album also debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart. Following the release of TRUSTFALL, P!NK announced her 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour and The TRUSTFALL Tour, which will see her performing across arenas and stadiums worldwide.

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, Autism Speaks, and Human Rights Campaign, and she is an ambassador for UNICEF USA.