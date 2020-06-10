PARTYNEXTDOOR Shares Animated Video For 'SAVAGE ANTHEM'

Following the release of his first album in three years, PARTYMOBILE [OVO Sound], PARTYNEXTDOOR delivers an incredible new animated video for one of the most powerful tracks on the album, "SAVAGE ANTHEM." Directed by PIX3LFACE, the video depicts animations of PND moving through scenes of text exchanges, strip clubs and late-night rendezvous. PARTYNEXTDOOR is back at the helm with PARTYMOBILE, which also features the blockbuster single "BELIEVE IT," an uplifting anthem with global pop icon, Rihanna. Additional features include Drake and Bad Bunny.

Watch the new video below!

Hailing from Mississauga, Canada, OVO Sound's PARTYNEXTDOOR is one of this generation's most important pop and R&B singers, songwriters and producers. His Jamaican roots inform much of his music and his influence can be heard across contemporary R&B, rap and pop genres today. In 2013, PARTYNEXTDOOR was the first artist signed to OVO Sound and released his seminal debut PARTYNEXTDOOR. 2014 saw the release of his second project PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO, which he followed with the PNDColours EP the same year. PND followed P2 with the PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 LP in 2016 to widespread critical acclaim. In 2017, PND earned a "Best R&B Song" GRAMMY Award nomination for the triple-platinum certified "Come and See Me" with Drake. Also known for his prolific output and songcraft, PND wrote Rihanna's 2016 smash "Work," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as DJ Khaled's 2017 hit "Wild Thoughts," featuring Rihanna, which peaked #2 on the Hot 100.

