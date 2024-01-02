PALAWN Unveils New Anthem For 2024: 'Don't Play'

PALAWN, the boundary-pushing American singer-songwriter, is set to release his highly anticipated 4th studio single, "Don't Play," on Friday, January 5th, 2024. This mantra-infused track, perfectly timed for the new year, boldly declares a commitment to personal peace and a refusal to engage in the chaos of others.

In "Don't Play," PALAWN effortlessly weaves together elements of Afropop, contemporary R&B, and pop hop, creating a symphony of sound that is uniquely his own. The song showcases the artist's vocal versatility, using multiple colors in PALAWN's voice to convey a message that transcends genres. The result is a musical journey that resonates with audiences on a global scale.

PALAWN has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the modern music scene. His music is a captivating blend of evocative vocals, magnetic charisma, and unmistakable style. From profound explorations of mental health to euphoric dance bangers, PALAWN fearlessly navigates diverse musical territories, leaving an indelible mark on listeners.

In "Don't Play," PALAWN invites listeners to prioritize their own peace, making it a powerful anthem for those seeking a fresh start in the new year. The song not only showcases PALAWN's ability to captivate audiences but also sets the dancefloor ablaze with its infectious energy.

PALAWN's world is one where God is love, and love is love. Through his music, he aims to normalize and celebrate the black queer experience, using the universal language of music to connect with listeners across the globe. Drawing comparisons to artists like Jason Derulo, Victor Jackson, Jordan Ward, and USHER, PALAWN's musical journey knows no limits.

Join the movement and embark on a limitless musical journey with PALAWN as he releases "Don't Play" on January 5th, 2024. You can check it out here, PALAWN - Don't Play (unitedmasters.com)