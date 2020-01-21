Ozuna Announces U.S. Dates Of Nibiru World Tour 2020
Ozuna, one of Latin music's most influential artists today, returns to the touring stage in 2020 with the much awaited NIBIRU WORLD TOUR. Presented by AURA Music, Elite Media & Marketing (EMM) and Live Nation, the U.S. leg of the tour kicks off on April 2, 2020 in Atlanta, GA and will crisscross the country with the NIBIRU journey.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 24 at 10am local time. See the venue's website for box office, presale dates and online tickets purchasing instructions. More cities and concert dates will be announced soon. Go to http://nibirutour.com/ for the latest announcements.
With over 69 titles on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart in the last 3 years, fans of the beloved superstar can expect a plethora of his song hits performed as he only can do in the genre: live with a full band and a state-of-the-art lights, sound and pyrotechnics; in addition to new fan favorites from his recently released album NIBIRU.
NIBIRU WORLD TOUR 2020 - U.S. DATES
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Thursday, April 2
|Atlanta, GA
|Infinite Energy Center
|Friday, April 3
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|BB&T Center
|Saturday, April 4
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Thursday, April 9
|El Paso, TX
|UTEP Don Haskins Center
|Friday, April 10
|Kansas City, MO
|Sprint Center
|Saturday, April 11
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|Friday, April 17
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Thursday, April 23
|Fresno, CA
|Save Mart Center
|Friday, April 24
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|Saturday, April 25
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|Friday, May 1
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|Friday, May 8
|San Diego, CA
|Pechanga Arena
|Sunday, May 10
|Portland, OR
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Friday, May 15
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|Friday, May 22
|Reading, PA
|Santander Arena
|Saturday, May 23
|Fairfax, VA
|EagleBank Arena
|Sunday, May 24
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|Saturday, May 30
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Friday, September 4
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden