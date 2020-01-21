Ozuna Announces U.S. Dates Of Nibiru World Tour 2020

Article Pixel Jan. 21, 2020  
Ozuna Announces U.S. Dates Of Nibiru World Tour 2020

Ozuna, one of Latin music's most influential artists today, returns to the touring stage in 2020 with the much awaited NIBIRU WORLD TOUR. Presented by AURA Music, Elite Media & Marketing (EMM) and Live Nation, the U.S. leg of the tour kicks off on April 2, 2020 in Atlanta, GA and will crisscross the country with the NIBIRU journey.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 24 at 10am local time. See the venue's website for box office, presale dates and online tickets purchasing instructions. More cities and concert dates will be announced soon. Go to http://nibirutour.com/ for the latest announcements.

With over 69 titles on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart in the last 3 years, fans of the beloved superstar can expect a plethora of his song hits performed as he only can do in the genre: live with a full band and a state-of-the-art lights, sound and pyrotechnics; in addition to new fan favorites from his recently released album NIBIRU.

NIBIRU WORLD TOUR 2020 - U.S. DATES

Date City Venue
Thursday, April 2 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center
Friday, April 3 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Saturday, April 4 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Thursday, April 9 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center
Friday, April 10 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Saturday, April 11 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Friday, April 17 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Thursday, April 23 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Friday, April 24 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Saturday, April 25 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Friday, May 1 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Friday, May 8 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
Sunday, May 10 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Friday, May 15 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Friday, May 22 Reading, PA Santander Arena
Saturday, May 23 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena
Sunday, May 24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Saturday, May 30 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, September 4 New York, NY Madison Square Garden


Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek to Present at the OSCARS
  • FEHERTY LIVE Returns to GOLF Channel
  • RATINGS: ABC, THE BACHELOR Stay on Top in Demos on Monday
  • Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Renews Five Court Series
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement