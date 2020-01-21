Ozuna Announces U.S. Dates Of Nibiru World Tour 2020

Ozuna, one of Latin music's most influential artists today, returns to the touring stage in 2020 with the much awaited NIBIRU WORLD TOUR. Presented by AURA Music, Elite Media & Marketing (EMM) and Live Nation, the U.S. leg of the tour kicks off on April 2, 2020 in Atlanta, GA and will crisscross the country with the NIBIRU journey.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 24 at 10am local time. See the venue's website for box office, presale dates and online tickets purchasing instructions. More cities and concert dates will be announced soon. Go to http://nibirutour.com/ for the latest announcements.

With over 69 titles on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart in the last 3 years, fans of the beloved superstar can expect a plethora of his song hits performed as he only can do in the genre: live with a full band and a state-of-the-art lights, sound and pyrotechnics; in addition to new fan favorites from his recently released album NIBIRU.

NIBIRU WORLD TOUR 2020 - U.S. DATES

Date City Venue Thursday, April 2 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center Friday, April 3 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center Saturday, April 4 Orlando, FL Amway Center Thursday, April 9 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center Friday, April 10 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Saturday, April 11 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena Friday, April 17 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Thursday, April 23 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center Friday, April 24 San Jose, CA SAP Center Saturday, April 25 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Friday, May 1 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Friday, May 8 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena Sunday, May 10 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum Friday, May 15 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Friday, May 22 Reading, PA Santander Arena Saturday, May 23 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena Sunday, May 24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Saturday, May 30 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Friday, September 4 New York, NY Madison Square Garden





