Out Today! Parents' Choice Gold Winner Susie Tallman's New Single, 'Pizza Pasta Opera'

"Pizza Pasta Opera" is included on Susie's upcoming album, Let's All Sing!, which has already been honored with a prestigious National Parenting Products Award.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 2 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Photo 4 Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour

Out Today! Parents' Choice Gold Winner Susie Tallman's New Single, 'Pizza Pasta Opera'

Parents' Choice Gold Award-winning family musician Susie Tallman has a new single, “Pizza Pasta Opera,” and, in celebration of National Pizza Month and National Pasta Month, it's out today!

"Pizza Pasta Opera" is included on Susie's upcoming album, Let's All Sing!, which has already been honored with a prestigious National Parenting Products Award.

Susie's love of opera comes center stage in “Pizza Pasta Opera.” Here she gives a tip of the hat to both Queen in the song's bridge and Giuseppe Verdi in the chorus, which uses the melody of “La Donna è Mobile” from the opera Rigoletto. Vivian Fang Liu's piano artistry adds an extra soupçon of classical flair.

Listen to "Pizza Pasta Opera" on YouTube HERE.

"I love opera and musical theatre, and I love to cook," says Susie Tallman. "I'm hoping "Pizza Pasta Opera" inspires kids to spend some time experimenting in the kitchen with their favorite grownups, and to sing along!"

“Pizza Pasta Opera” is available today on all streaming services.

Susie Tallman's tenth album for families, Let's All Sing! will be released on November 3 on all major platforms.

With a B.A. in vocal performance from UCLA in her hip pocket, Susie Tallman secured a job in the music business at A&M Studios with renowned producer Jimmy Iovine. She subsequently moved with Jimmy to start Interscope Records as one of its founding employees. While at Interscope, Susie production-coordinated albums for Tracy Chapman, Robin Zander, Tom Jones, NIN, and A Very Special Christmas, as well as singing backup on records by Ronnie Spector, Darlene Love, and Cheap Trick.

Yearning to live and study abroad, Susie traveled to Paris for advanced vocal training, where she sang with the Choeur International and the American Chorus. Her next move found her studying classical voice at New England Conservatory of Music and working at the extraordinary indie label Q Division Records. Susie's many performance credits include such venues as Carnegie Hall, the Rose Bowl, the Los Angeles Forum, and Pauley Pavilion. Her studio work includes commercials for Taco Bell, Coca-Cola, and the movie Beaches. Susie's love of choral singing also led her to perform with the New Mexico Symphony Chorus and the San Francisco Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Michael Tilson Thomas. Several PBS stations around the US play short versions of Susie's children's videos as interstitials between kids' shows.

Now living with her family in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Susie is busy raising three children, two dogs, thirteen chickens and 150,000 bees while recording, teaching, and singing in the choral group Coro Lux.

Previous releases include Spanish Songs for Children Learning Spanish (2019, Parents' Choice Gold Award, Creative Child Award, National Parenting Center Award), Animal Songs & Stories (2012), Come On, Let's Go! (DVD, 2010, Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Award, Parents' Choice Recommended Award), A Child's Christmas: Holiday Songs & Carols (2008, Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Award, Parents' Choice Approved Award), Let's Go: Travel, Camp & Car Songs (2007, Parents' Choice Approved Award), Classical Baby (2005, iParenting Media Award), Children's Songs: A Collection of Childhood Favorites (2003, re-released in 2011, Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Award), Classic Nursery Rhymes (2002, Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Award, Parents' Choice Approved Award), Lullabies for Sleepy Eyes (2000, iParenting Media Award), and Lullaby Themes for Sleepy Dreams (1999, Parents' Choice Gold Award).



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Bklava Launches Own Label, Spin Suga, With Club Bop Make It Work Photo
Bklava Launches Own Label, Spin Suga, With Club Bop 'Make It Work'

Bklava launches their own imprint, Spin Suga, with the energetic new club bop 'Make It Work'. Check out the latest release now on Spin Suga. Proudly landing on their own label with an effervescent club sound that reflects Bklava's far-reaching DJ sets and their signature, distinctive vocals, “Make It Work” showcases the starlet's sonic evolution.

2
Ovadia Unleashes Two-Track Spiral EP Photo
Ovadia Unleashes Two-Track 'Spiral' EP

With every release, Ovadia gains recognition for his innovative and daring production style, and his Spiral EP is a testament to his growth and evolution as an artist. Employing growling bass and hypnotic chants to grandiose effect, Spiral is a hard-hitting number that has been igniting dancefloors around the globe all summer long.

3
Martha Daro Shares Cinematic Single Mr Fear Photo
Martha Da'ro Shares Cinematic Single 'Mr Fear'

MULTI-DISCIPLINARY ARTIST MARTHA DA’RO explores the consequences of fear in relationships in melancholic new single, 'Mr Fear,' dropping alongside an otherworldly and macabre visualizer. Stream/Watch now.

4
City Girls Release Third Album RAW Photo
City Girls Release Third Album 'RAW'

CITY GIRLS' third album 'RAW' is out now. Watch out for the video of their song 'Flashy (featuring. Kim Petras)' coming soon. Listen to their new album now. This marks their third authentic, and straight-talking studio album, their first in three years. Features include Kim Petras, Lil Durk, Muni Long, Juicy J and Usher. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE BOOK OF MORMON
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE