Out Today! Parents' Choice Gold Winner Susie Tallman's New Single, 'Pizza Pasta Opera'

Parents' Choice Gold Award-winning family musician Susie Tallman has a new single, “Pizza Pasta Opera,” and, in celebration of National Pizza Month and National Pasta Month, it's out today!

"Pizza Pasta Opera" is included on Susie's upcoming album, Let's All Sing!, which has already been honored with a prestigious National Parenting Products Award.

Susie's love of opera comes center stage in “Pizza Pasta Opera.” Here she gives a tip of the hat to both Queen in the song's bridge and Giuseppe Verdi in the chorus, which uses the melody of “La Donna è Mobile” from the opera Rigoletto. Vivian Fang Liu's piano artistry adds an extra soupçon of classical flair.

Listen to "Pizza Pasta Opera" on YouTube HERE.

"I love opera and musical theatre, and I love to cook," says Susie Tallman. "I'm hoping "Pizza Pasta Opera" inspires kids to spend some time experimenting in the kitchen with their favorite grownups, and to sing along!"

“Pizza Pasta Opera” is available today on all streaming services.

Susie Tallman's tenth album for families, Let's All Sing! will be released on November 3 on all major platforms.

With a B.A. in vocal performance from UCLA in her hip pocket, Susie Tallman secured a job in the music business at A&M Studios with renowned producer Jimmy Iovine. She subsequently moved with Jimmy to start Interscope Records as one of its founding employees. While at Interscope, Susie production-coordinated albums for Tracy Chapman, Robin Zander, Tom Jones, NIN, and A Very Special Christmas, as well as singing backup on records by Ronnie Spector, Darlene Love, and Cheap Trick.

Yearning to live and study abroad, Susie traveled to Paris for advanced vocal training, where she sang with the Choeur International and the American Chorus. Her next move found her studying classical voice at New England Conservatory of Music and working at the extraordinary indie label Q Division Records. Susie's many performance credits include such venues as Carnegie Hall, the Rose Bowl, the Los Angeles Forum, and Pauley Pavilion. Her studio work includes commercials for Taco Bell, Coca-Cola, and the movie Beaches. Susie's love of choral singing also led her to perform with the New Mexico Symphony Chorus and the San Francisco Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Michael Tilson Thomas. Several PBS stations around the US play short versions of Susie's children's videos as interstitials between kids' shows.

Now living with her family in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Susie is busy raising three children, two dogs, thirteen chickens and 150,000 bees while recording, teaching, and singing in the choral group Coro Lux.

Previous releases include Spanish Songs for Children Learning Spanish (2019, Parents' Choice Gold Award, Creative Child Award, National Parenting Center Award), Animal Songs & Stories (2012), Come On, Let's Go! (DVD, 2010, Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Award, Parents' Choice Recommended Award), A Child's Christmas: Holiday Songs & Carols (2008, Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Award, Parents' Choice Approved Award), Let's Go: Travel, Camp & Car Songs (2007, Parents' Choice Approved Award), Classical Baby (2005, iParenting Media Award), Children's Songs: A Collection of Childhood Favorites (2003, re-released in 2011, Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Award), Classic Nursery Rhymes (2002, Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Award, Parents' Choice Approved Award), Lullabies for Sleepy Eyes (2000, iParenting Media Award), and Lullaby Themes for Sleepy Dreams (1999, Parents' Choice Gold Award).