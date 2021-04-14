Osiris Media Announces Diverse Slate of Podcasts

Osiris Media has announced a new slate of podcasts for 2021, along with two key hires. The company is expanding its podcast formats and entering new musical genres with several shows to be released this year.

Beautiful Garbage is a limited series that traces the development of punk rock from American garages and bars to England and back in the mid-to-late 1970s. Written and hosted by Kevin Hogan, Beautiful Garbage shares stories about punk's innovation in sound and style, and the sociopolitical factors that produced the punk aesthetic and its indelible mark on popular music and culture. Listen to the trailer here.

Osiris will also debut a trivia podcast called Mystery Mixtape. The show gives listeners a unique opportunity to listen, interact, and win various prizes, all while enjoying weekly playlists. Each episode gives listeners a five-song playlist, with each song containing a clue that will direct them toward the answer to the puzzle. Once listeners have connected the dots, they can submit their answers for a chance to win prizes. The show is hosted by musician, entertainer and guy you'd love to have a cocktail with, Ethan Eubanks. Premieres May 3.

Alive Again, launching this Summer, is a history of Trey Anastasio's solo career, from the formation of the Trey Anastasio Band in 1999, up to the Beacon Jams of 2020 and the launching of the Divided Sky Fund. This limited series will include interviews with Trey and his bandmates and collaborators from the past 25 years. Listen to a show teaser here.

Osiris will also release the second season of Festival Circuit, the popular podcast about music festivals. In June, they will release Festival Circuit: Newport, about the iconic Newport Folk Festival. Episodes will include interviews with musicians, promoters, and fans along with archival audio and music from some of the most notable performances.

In October, Osiris will debut Sugar Maple, the company's first fiction podcast. Over the course of this eight-episode season, listeners will meet musicians from different genres, different backgrounds-and different eras-to hear about the unique journey of the Sugar Maple. Each owner discovers the guitar, and writes a single song with it before parting with it in ways that are sometimes unexpected, unwelcome or unexplained. Check out the trailer here.

Osiris has also hired Greg Stangel as Managing Director, Sales. Stangel has held senior sales roles at iconic organizations across the sports, entertainment and media business, including the National Hockey League, New York Mets, Creative Artists Agency, Fox Networks Group and Misfits Gaming Group. This hire is part of a joint sales venture with Talkhouse, helping to expand the two organizations' relationships with leading brands.

Osiris will also add rock music critic and podcaster Steven Hyden as Consulting Producer. Steven's background hosting successful music podcasts and writing about music for decades will help push the company's writing and strategic direction forward.

"Osiris continues to partner with artists and brands to create engaging, original audio content, " says Kirsten Cluthe, COO of Osiris Media. "I'm really excited to get this lineup out to listeners."

"We came into 2021 with the goal of making this the year that we established Osiris as the leading music storyteller," said RJ Bee, CEO of Osiris Media. "Our 2021 slate offers listeners our most diverse, innovative and forward-thinking podcasts that we've created. And with the addition of Greg and Steven, we're continuing to push our business forward, setting us up to create amazing content for music fans well into the future."

Other Osiris shows include Undermine, Salute the Songbird with Maggie Rose, Wheels Off with Rhett Miller, Comes A Time with Oteil Burbridge and Mike Finoia, Eric Krasno Plus One, and many more.