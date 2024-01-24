Orbital to Reissue Seminal 1991 Eponymous Debut, Known to Fans as 'The Green Album,' in April

Ahead of their North American live dates this Spring in New York, Chicago, Miami and California, Orbital has announced the reissue of their seminal self-titled 1991 debut album, known to fans as 'The Green Album', out on April 19 via London Records. Formats include a 4LP Box Set, 4CD Box Set, Black and Coloured 2LP, 2CD, and Cassette, pre-order here. All tracks have been fully remastered by Phil and Paul Hartnoll for the very first time.



Originally released on September 30, 1991, 'The Green Album' contains landmark Orbital tracks including their breakthrough 1990 single 'Chime', and the evergreen comedown classic 'Belfast'. The comprehensive reissue package also includes early Orbital favourites like 'Satan' plus previously unavailable tracks, making it a must have for fans of the pioneering electronic music duo.



Additionally, Orbital will also be revisiting their pre-Green Album EPs with a series of 'Orbital LED's' (Limited Edition Drops). Again, these will be fully remastered versions of the duo's original 12" EP series, with brand new artwork. Fans will be alerted to these extremely limited releases on the day of release.



Following the success of 'Chime', Pete Tong signed Orbital to London/ffrr Records, and Tong allowed the Hartnolls the freedom to record the album they wanted to make. Where their contemporaries on the rave circuit would knock out ten formulaic 4/4 piano bangers with guest vocalists and call it an album, for their debut Orbital wanted to explore wider textures, different rhythms, stranger mind spaces. "Our heroes were always Kraftwerk, Cabaret Voltaire, the Severed Heads - people who made proper, satisfying, full albums," explains Paul, "and we were like, yeah, that's what we want to do."



It was this ambition that led to Orbital becoming giants of electronic music. The Hartnoll brothers would go on to redefine what dance music could do and the place it took within popular culture itself. Their music has influenced and inspired artists from Björk to Bicep and they have collaborated with minds as diverse as Madonna, Kraftwerk, and Professor Brian Cox.



Following The Green Album their second self-titled album - aka The Brown Album - cemented Orbital's position as musical visionaries. A career of creative leaps quite unlike those usually seen in the fast turnover world of dance music followed, including creating soundtracks for Hollywood films including 1997's Event Horizon, and most recently for Mike Myers Netflix series The Pentaverate.



Alongside their boundary-pushing work in the recording studio, Orbital earned a reputation as one of the best live acts on the planet. This year marks the 30th anniversary of their legendary 1994 Glastonbury performance, often cited as converting the festival to dance music.



33 years after its initial release, and over 10 years since last pressed on vinyl, the remastered Green Album arrives ahead of the recently updated 'The Green + Brown Album Tour', which will see the legendary electronic music duo revisit and reinterpret both albums in their entirety, including performing several of the tracks live for the very first time. The tour will start in New York on March 22, followed by a date in Chicago on March 23. Orbital will next appear at Miami's Ultra Music Festival, and Coachella Festival in California on Saturday, April 13 and 20 before returning for the UK leg.



Since reuniting with London Records, Orbital have released the 2022 compilation '30 Something', which contained reworks, remakes, remixes and re-imaginings of their landmark tracks, and last year's critically acclaimed new studio album 'Optical Delusion' which gave Orbital their UK Album Chart Top 10 album since 1999's 'Middle Of Nowhere'.

ORBITAL - THE GREEN + BROWN ALBUM - NORTH AMERICAN DATES

03/22 - Webster Hall - New York, NY (early show Green & Brown albums in full)

03/22 - Webster Hall - New York, NY (late show, festival set)

03/23 - Radius - Chicago, IL

03/24 - Ultra Festival - Miami, FL

04/13 - Coachella Music Festival - Indio, CA

04/20 - Coachella Music Festival - Indio, CA

UK TOUR DATES

04/24 - The Great Hall - Exeter, UK

04/25 - O2 Southampton Guildhall - Southampton, UK

04/26 - O2 Institute Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

04/27 - Troxy - London, UK

04/28 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

05/02 - Bristol Beacon - Bristol, UK

05/03 - The Barrowland Ballroom - Glasgow, UK

05/04 - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK

05/05 - Vicar Street - Dublin, UK