Orbital Release Limited Edition Drop of 'Chime' Available Now; Seminal 1991 Debut 'The Green Album' to Be Reissued on April 19th

Orbital revisit their pre-Green Album EPs with a series of 'Orbital LEDs' (Limited Edition Drops), featuring fully remastered versions of the duo's original 12" EP series, with brand new artwork designed by Julian House.



First up is 'Chime' (B-Side - 'Deeper'), first released in 1989, which launched the Hartnoll brothers from underground raves to international chart success. Coming in at #11 on Mixmag's 100 Greatest Dance Songs Of All Time, 'Chime' is both an era and genre defining classic that 'changed the public's perception of dance music' (The Guardian).



'Chime' is available on 12" black 140gsm vinyl now HERE, limited to 1000 copies (all vinyl come with 24-bit WAV downloads) and across all digital platforms. In addition, an exclusive T-Shirt designed by Julian House will be available for one week only.

Also available now is the new single from Orbital, David Holmes & DJ Helen featuring Mike Garry, 'Tonight In Belfast', which Billboard described as "spatial, joyful and often delightfully strange." This brand new track re-interpolates their 1991 classic 'Belfast' and forms part of a new campaign celebrating Orbital's eponymous debut album (known as the 'Green Album'), set for reissue on April 19 on 4LP Box Set, 4CD Box Set, Black and Colored 2LP, 2CD, and Cassette. Pre-order here.



Fans are able to pre-order the album ahead of the upcoming tour, which will see Orbital revisit and reinterpret the album in its entirety, including performing several of the tracks live for the very first time. The recently updated 'The Green + Brown Album Tour' will see Orbital return stateside, starting in New York on March 22, followed by a date in Chicago on March 23. They will next appear at Miami's Ultra Music Festival on March 24, and Coachella Festival in California on Saturday, April 13 and 20 before returning home for the UK leg of the tour.



Since reuniting with London Records, Orbital have released the 2022 compilation '30 Something', which contained reworks, remakes, remixes and re-imaginings of their landmark tracks, and last year's critically acclaimed new studio album 'Optical Delusion' which gave Orbital their first UK Album Chart Top 10 album since 1999's 'Middle Of Nowhere'.

ORBITAL - THE GREEN + BROWN ALBUM - NORTH AMERICAN DATES

03/22 - Webster Hall - New York, NY (early show Green & Brown albums in full)

03/22 - Webster Hall - New York, NY (late show, festival set)

03/23 - Radius - Chicago, IL

03/24 - Ultra Festival - Miami, FL

04/13 - Coachella Music Festival - Indio, CA

04/20 - Coachella Music Festival - Indio, CA

UK TOUR DATES

04/24 - The Great Hall - Exeter, UK

04/25 - O2 Southampton Guildhall - Southampton, UK

04/26 - O2 Institute Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

04/27 - Troxy - London, UK

04/28 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

05/02 - Bristol Beacon - Bristol, UK

05/03 - The Barrowland Ballroom - Glasgow, UK

05/04 - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK

05/05 - Vicar Street - Dublin, UK