Opiuo and CloZee Set to Co-Headline Red Rocks This Spring

Red Rocks Amphitheater will bring Opiuo and CloZee together for a co-headline show on May 28, 2020, with support from LSDREAM, Of The Trees, and K+Lab.



Following a number of sold out shows throughout his 2019 tour in support of recently released project Syzygy 02, Opiuo will return to the US in 2020 with his live show offering up a brand new experience for audiences.



Red Rocks holds a special place in Opiuo's heart. The producer's last performance at the venue was in 2018, when he was accompanied by the 20 piece Syzygy orchestra. The performance was recorded live and subsequently released as a full album later that year, Opiuo x Syzygy Orchestra Live at Red Rocks.



Regarding the upcoming performance, Opiuo explains, "For me, Red Rocks is the most superbly wonderful and infinitely exciting venue to ever exist! It's easily my favorite place to play on the whole planet. The vibe in Colorado is like no other, and every time it gives me the confidence to try something new, to push my boundaries, to do my absolute best show I possibly can! To be invited back is such a crazy honor, and this time I'm so happy to be joining forces with my very good friend, the magnificent CloZee! We've been playing the same festivals years and have become big fans of each other's work. It made total sense to bring our individual styles together at Red Rocks for an amazing night of mighty musical adventure!"



French producer CloZee is no stranger to North American touring, with five tours under her belt. A melting pot of instrumentation, CloZee is best classified in the "world bass" category, growing in the same roots that nourished nourished Bassnectar, Beats Antique, and Bonobo.



CloZee added her own sentiments about the upcoming show, "This is a dream! Co--headlining Red Rocks with the incredible Opiuo, and with some of my favorites LSDREAM, Of The Trees and K+Lab! I was 15 when I first heard about Red Rocks, by watching the Pretty Lights recaps on Youtube, from my little town in Southern France. I remember thinking 'I wish I could see a concert there'. I was very far away from imagining I'd share my own music there and celebrate with friends. This is an extremely important and special one, and it's going to be so much fun."



With a number of upcoming shows together in Australia including The Forum and Manning Bar, Opiuo and CloZee are set to play on the same stage throughout 2020. The two have toured extensively together in the past, and Red Rocks is a testament to their growing artistic relationship.



Tickets are available for purchase now.





Related Articles View More Music Stories