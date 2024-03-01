Only Fire Shares New Single 'Blowjob Queen' From New EP

Only Fire, the boundary-breaking, Berlin-based DJ and producer, is excited to share his latest single, “Blowjob Queen,” from his forthcoming EP Moana Lisa, out Friday, March 22.

Only Fire says, "For the Moana Lisa EP, the idea was to put together a fun selection of 5 club-ready bangers that I got the inspiration for while living in Berlin, after moving there from Croatia. My music usually contains lots of moaning samples, so I felt like Moana Lisa was a nice play on words to use as the title along with the yassified version of Mona Lisa on the cover."

Today's release of “Blowjob Queen” offers fans a preview of what's to come from Only Fire next month upon the release of Moana Lisa, his first official EP. Following last year's singles “Up n Down” and “Squirt,” Only Fire continues to break new ground, provoking thought and inspiring listeners to embrace their individuality. As he gears up to release this new EP, Only Fire's footprint in the music industry and popular culture is poised to expand even further.

A member of the 2023 DAZED 100 list featuring trailblazing creatives, Only Fire has grown leaps and bounds as an artist over the past year. After moving from his hometown of Zagreb, Croatia to the dance music capital of Berlin, Germany, he's incorporated his experiences within the queer nightlife scene and techno-house spaces to create this dazzling new EP. Featuring digitally charged soundscapes blended with touches of industrial production, Moana Lisa arrives as a showcase of Only Fire's abilities as a DJ sensation and masterful producer.

Known for his explosive beats and club-ready anthems, Only Fire fearlessly manipulates the Siri voice to express sentiments that most artists would shy away from. Through his playful yet sophisticated approach to hyper-sexual phrases and metaphors, Only Fire crafts a unique musical experience that resonates with a diverse range of listeners.

Fresh off of his first-ever US tour, including a sold-out headline set in Boston at The Sinclair, Only Fire will return to make a highly anticipated live appearance at New York's beloved Knockdown Center on March 16, as direct support for COBRAH. For more information about the event, please visit knockdown.center. More dates and appearances are soon to be announced.