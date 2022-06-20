Omah Lay Releases on 'Attention (Disclosure Remix)' With Justin Bieber

Afro-fusion star Omah Lay shares the Disclosure Remix of his international smash "Attention" with Grammy®-winning global superstar Justin Bieber on SIRE/Warner Records.

Omah tapped the talents of Grammy®-nominated multiplatinum electronic duo Disclosure to add another dimension to the track ahead of the release of his much-anticipated debut album, Boy Alone, out on July 15th. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE.

Disclosure usher the new version of "Attention" straight to the dancefloor with a deep house undercurrent primed to light up pool parties, clubs, and festivals everywhere - and showcases the power of the original's hook and the interplay between Omah and Bieber.

Doubling down on their chemistry, just last week Justin pulled Omah up on stage during the Brooklyn stop of his Justice World Tour at the Barclays Center. In front of a capacity sold-out crowd, they shined together.

Omah also ignited the Donovan's Yard One-Year Anniversary Party sponsored by Beats. The sold-out event transformed the Fonda Theater in Hollywood into a Caribbean Bashment. He kept the crowd moving all night with one banger after another.

Additionally, Omah Lay has paved the way to his forthcoming Boy Alone album with "Woman" which has already gathered over 2.4 million Spotify streams and north of 4 million YouTube views on the music video. Earning critical acclaim, UPROXX applauded it as "a new heater in time for summer." "Woman" also served as the follow-up to his recent worldwide anthem "Attention." The latter has already amassed over 63.8 million total streams and over 19 million YouTube views on the music video. In addition to plugs from HYPEBEAST, The FADER, and more.

"Attention" was the 25-year-old singer's first single of 2022. Omah Lay kept busy throughout 2021 with a steady stream of releases and a sold-out US tour. In November, he shared the buttery "Free My Mind." His smash hit "Understand" from July was a contemplative, yet danceable record powered by his signature vocal warmth.

In June 2021, he was featured on Masterkraft's remix of Bieber's chart-topping "Peaches." Recognizing all of his talent and hard work, the 2022 NAACP Image Awards nominated Omah Lay for "Outstanding International Song."

On March 20th, Omah Lay embarked on his "Boy Alone" world tour, kicking off at the Cocofest in Manchester, England, with stops in Australia, Germany, France, Italy, London, and more. 2021 was a landmark year for Afropop as homegrown stars reached new levels of international visibility and acclaim. This is only the start for Omah Lay, who is well on his way to becoming the next Nigerian musician to ascend to global stardom.

With his darkly sparkling vocals, evocative storytelling, and contagious rhythms, Omah Lay is one of Nigeria's most talked about innovators. The 24-year-old singer and producer's brand of Afro-fusion effortlessly pulls from his deep personal history with West Africa's percussion-heavy highlife genre, as well as his enthusiasm for the popular sounds of his generation-from classic rap to the Afro-beats empire flourishing in his home base of Lagos.

Throughout his two inventive EPs, Get Layd and What Have We Done, his lithe voice unravels tales that range from introspective to romantic to gratifyingly explicit, expertly laid over lush and soulful instrumentals. Layered with vivid scenarios and heartfelt confessions, Omah Lay's rich music not only depicts a young man daring to reveal his grittiest vices and innermost feelings, but also doubles as a fascinating window into Afro-fusion's bright and expansive future.

Listen to the new single here: