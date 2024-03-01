Olly Alexander Launches New Solo Single & Eurovision Entry 'Dizzy'

Olly Alexander has today launched brand new single "Dizzy", which is available now on Interscope Records, alongside a stunning new video directed by Colin Solal Cardo. "Dizzy" also marks the UK's official entry for the legendary Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Malmö, Sweden, on May 11.

Written by Olly and seminal electronic producer Danny L Harle, "Dizzy" is that intoxicating rush you feel with someone new; its heightened-emotions and sense of pop drama as at home on the dancefloor as it is the Eurovision world-stage. The video to "Dizzy" explodes the track's sense of lust and longing into head-spinning performance from Olly, with kaleidoscopic set-pieces blurring the line between fantasy and reality. In a celebratory, universal but highly individual expression of queer desire, Olly Alexander's first solo single is a thrilling artistic statement from one of the UK's most pioneering modern pop stars.

Introducing "Dizzy" today, Olly comments: "I wrote the song last summer with Danny L Harle, we started off with the word 'Dizzy' because it just popped into my head and I liked it. I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy and I remember saying "dizzy from your kisses" so we built the song around that. Danny and I believe music should transport you somewhere magical and we wanted to describe this magical place in the song; a place of beautiful gardens, eternal flowers and time turning endlessly in an ecstatic loop. We took the feeling of Dizziness and put that into the production, so there's a lot of undulating arpeggios, lilting harmonies, and counter rhythms in the backing vocals. The song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone they totally turn your world upside down and inside out, we were inspired by a lot of music we love from the 80's like Stock Aitken and Waterman, Erasure, Adamski and of course Pet Shop Boys."

Flying the flag as only he could, "Dizzy" marks a dynamic new era from Olly Alexander. Across three hugely successful albums, the singer, actor, and fashion icon has scored 2 #1 UK albums, 10 UK Top 40 singles and was recently awarded the BRIT Billion Award(with 6.5 billion streams globally). With Years & Years evolving into a solo project and, beginning with "Dizzy", a brand new creative chapter, Olly has become a once-in-a-generation voice: the Russell T Davies show 'It's A Sin' won Best New Drama at the National Television Awards, with Olly also nominated for Leading Actor at the 2022 BAFTA Television Awards.

Having headlined arenas and festivals worldwide - not to mention collaborating with the likes of Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, and Pet Shop Boys - Olly Alexander's icon-status recently saw him immortalized at Madame Tussauds London: a fitting home for a pop star who has helped change British culture forever, and now represents the UK on the stage of childhood-dreams.

