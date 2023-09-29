Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj & More Join Jingle Ball Tour

iHeartMedia will celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its annual “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One” – the season's iconic live music event, which captures the music and holiday spirit on iHeartRadio stations across America and the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year’s biggest artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Niall Horan, OneRepublic, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, NCT DREAM, Flo Rida and more.

This year, “The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One” will stop in Tampa, Florida; Dallas/Fort Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Atlanta; and Miami/Fort Lauderdale.

“Our annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of our most anticipated of the year, and we’re excited to finally share who will be joining us on the road this season,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “This event always showcases the best in pop music and gives our listeners the chance to celebrate the holiday season alongside their favorite artists. We’re thrilled with this year’s artists and we can’t wait to see them put on a great show.”

iHeartMedia and ABC also announced today a new multi-year agreement for ABC to become the exclusive television broadcast partner for the iconic event. iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour stops will be part of the exclusive network special, airing Dec. 21 at (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST/PST). The special will be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.

“The biggest holiday music event in America is coming to ABC for the first time,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “Viewers will have a front row seat to experience this multi city tour as it rolls across the country.”

How to Get Tickets to JingleBall

For the ninth straight year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Eligible Capital One cardholders will get first access to high-demand tickets and exclusive experiences through a special Capital One cardholder presale in each city and can also redeem rewards for curated ticket packages on Capital One Entertainment.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One cardholder presale begins Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. local time, or while presale tickets last. Presale info and tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

All other tickets go on sale to the General Public on Friday, Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

Capital One cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to any pre-sale ticket purchase (while supplies last) to attend an exclusive pre-show event at the Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. stops, which includes a private performance by iHeartRadio Jingle Ball artists Niall Horan, Big Time Rush and OneRepublic depending on the city, complimentary food and drinks, and more.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Lineup

Tampa, Florida – Sunday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. EST

iHeartRadio 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Niall Horan, Teddy Swims, Zara Larsson, Doechii, Paul Russell, Kaliii and Lawrence

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas – Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. CST

iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Jelly Roll, Doechii, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, LANY, Paul Russell, Kaliii and P1Harmony

Los Angeles – Friday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. PST

iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at the Kia Forum

The star-studded lineup features: Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Doechii, Flo Rida, (G)I-DLE and P1Harmony

Chicago – Monday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. CST

iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Nicki Minaj, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, (G)I-DLE and Kaliii

Detroit – Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m. EST

iHeartRadio Channel 95.5’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Little Caesars Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Usher, Jelly Roll, Lil Durk, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, Doechii, Kaliii and (G)I-DLE

New York – Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. EST

iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden

The star-studded lineup features: Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner and Melanie Martinez

Boston – Sunday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. EST

iHeartRadio KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden

The star-studded lineup features: SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, NCT DREAM and (G)I-DLE

Washington, D.C. – Monday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. EST

iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena

The star-studded lineup features: OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Flo Rida, Melanie Martinez, David Kushner, NCT DREAM and (G)I-DLE

Philadelphia – Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. EST

iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center

The star-studded lineup features: Usher, OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner and (G)I-DLE

Atlanta – Thursday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST

iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Kaliii and NCT DREAM

Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Florida – Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST

iHeartRadio Y100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Amerant Bank Arena, Ft. Lauderdale

The star-studded lineup features: Marshmello, AJR, Flo Rida, Ludacris, LANY, David Kushner, Kaliii and Paul Russell

iHeartMedia and all its broadcast radio stations are committed to inspiring and creating positive change that improves the lives of others. For the 10th consecutive year, 10 cities on the tour, Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; Tampa and Miami/Fort Lauderdale will partner with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives.

In addition, iHeartRadio’s 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball in Dallas will work with the Kidd's Kids program of the Kraddick Foundation, whose mission is to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions. Each event will allocate a portion of ticket sales to its benefiting organization as well as offer exclusive packages through online auctions leading up to the events.

“The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is honored to partner with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for its 10th year,” said Meredith Seacrest Leach, Executive Director & COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. “iHeart’s ongoing support allows us to continue expanding in children’s hospitals across the country, bringing creative and engaging experiences to patients and families when they need it most. iHeart has been a key partner of ours and we are forever grateful for their continued investment in the foundation.”

Proud partners of this year’s national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball include presenting partner Capital One, M&M’S® and Marshalls, with more to be announced.

“The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One” is executive produced by Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, and Bart Peters, Senior Vice President, Production & Development for iHeartMedia.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special on ABC is produced by OBB Pictures, a division of Michael D. Ratner’s OBB Media, which is behind the Grammy-nominated Justin Bieber: Our World, the critically acclaimed SXSW opening night headliner Demi Lovato: Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil and more.

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Photo Credit: Nick Walker