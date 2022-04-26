Oliver Tree to Perform on Encore Music App

Today, interactive live music app Encore announced that multi-platinum selling artist Oliver Tree will be performing on Encore, Thursday April 28th at 7pm PT. The show will be free for all fans, while one lucky fan will win a signed scooter that Oliver will ride during his Encore performance.

Oliver Tree will perform a short set of fan favorites in a bespoke designed Augmented Reality set, taking fans on a journey from outer space to the depths of hell.

"As an artist, I am always looking to push creative boundaries, and lean heavily into the visual aspect of storytelling in my music. I love the freedom that Encore gives artists to be uniquely themselves, to express their creativity through Augmented Reality and connect with their fans virtually, yet still authentically," said Oliver Tree.

"We have designed Encore to enable versatile artists like Oliver to create unique, personal performances for their fans that bring their story to life. From an app on an iPhone, any artist can perform virtually in Augmented Reality stages of their own design, connect with their fans in meaningful ways and get paid", said Encore CEO, Jonathan Gray.

Encore is a live performance app that allows music artists to make real money one 10 cent clap at a time. Encore gives artists the tools and technology to visually tell their story, release new music and host conversations and experiences with their community about their music.

Using Encore's interactive features, fans will get to vote on what song they want Oliver Tree perform and the top three fans will get the opportunity to video chat with Oliver. This is a unique opportunity for fans to have an intimate and interactive experience with Oliver Tree, who is known for his eccentric and mysterious persona.

To download Encore and to clap into the show, follow the link clap.fan/olivertree on your smartphone, or visit the App Store or Play Store, download Encore: Interactive Live Music and use the code OLIVERTREE. Existing Encore users may request a free clap from Encore to attend the show. For more information on the Scooter giveaway visit: www.clapforencore.com/sweepstakes