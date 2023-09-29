Oliver Tree Releases Third Studio Album 'Alone in a Crowd'

Today, the multi-talented, global phenomenon that is Oliver Tree releases his highly anticipated third studio album 'ALONE IN A CROWD', out everywhere now.

The full-length comes with new focus track 'With You,' plus an official music video self-directed by the chart-topping, genre-bending artist himself. The visual is the third and final installment, following the storyline and music videos for 'Bounce' and 'One & Only.' Filmed in Serbia, each visual follows Oliver Tree's latest character creation Cornelius Cummings, a fashion designer from London.

His most personal album to date, ALONE IN A CROWD follows a string of stellar releases this year, including'Bounce,' 'One & Only,' 'Essence' Ft Super Computer and 'Fairweather Friends,' all taken from the 14-track full-length released today, each produced by Oliver Tree, and accompanied with a signature music videos also written, created, directed and edited by the self-proclaimed workaholic himself.

Undeniably a one-of-a-kind artist who continues to top the charts and sell out amphitheaters worldwide, Tree satisfies his dedicated and growing audience with his Kaufman-esque Dadaist, "meta-humor" while continuing to explore and dissect the absurdity of modern culture, obsession with fame and social media. His latest album ALONE IN A CROWD serves to reflect both the light and the darkness of human nature within popular culture, while holding a mirror up to us all and embracing the absurdity of it all. Exploring themes of loneliness, disconnect, and the human experience.

Never one to slow down, Oliver Tree is gearing up for his biggest international SOLD OUT tour to date, making stops across Europe, United Kingdom and Australia. Produced by Live Nation, OLIVER TREE PRESENTS ALONE IN A CROWD gets underway on October 13 at Brisbane, Australia's Fortitude Music Hall and then travels through November with stops in France, Luxembourg, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Italy. For complete details, please see https://www.olivertreemusic.com/tour/

North American tour dates to be announced very soon.

In celebration of ALONE IN A CROWD, this week Oliver Tree hosted The World's Worst Radio Show on Amp, Amazon's live radio app. The show features a mix of music, comedy, and stories behind the album. Fans in the U.S. can catch the replay of The World's Worst Radio Show by downloading the app here and following @olivertree.

OLIVER TREE PRESENTS: ALONE IN A CROWD - TOUR DATES

OCTOBER

13 - Brisbane, AUS - Fortitude Music Hall

14 - Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion

15 - Wollongong, AUS - Yours and Owls Festival *

18 - Melbourne, AUS - Festival Hall

20 - Adelaide, AUS - Hindley Street Music Hall

21 - Perth, AUS - Metro City



NOVEMBER

1 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

2 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

4 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

5 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

7 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds

8 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

9 - London, UK - Troxy

11 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium

16 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle München

17 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

19 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

21 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique



* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

10/10-10/21 w/ Sueco

11/1-11/21 w/ Tommy Cash

ABOUT OLIVER TREE

Now boasting more than 4 BILLION global streams, over 1 BILLION YouTube views, over 14.7 MILLION TikTok followers, and an cumulative social reach of over 30 MILLION, Oliver Tree has already had a very productive 2023 with releases such as his first-ever collaboration with fellow superstar David Guetta, "Here We Go Again."

An official lyric video, written and directed by Oliver, has earned over 13 MILLION views. "Here We Go Again" in turn followed KSI's "Voices (Feat. Oliver Tree)," joined by an official music video now boasting close to 7 MILLION views.

Last year also saw Oliver join forces with GRAMMY Award-nominated producer Robin Schulz for the high-energy viral hit, "Miss You," which swiftly amassed over 300 MILLION global streams following top 10 debuts on both Billboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart and the UK's Official Singles Chart. Recently certified 2x Platinum in Australia as well as Platinum in both the UK and Canada, the track is accompanied by a typically quirky official music video, directed by Oliver and currently boasting more than 190 MILLION views via YouTube.

Oliver wrapped up his very busy 2022 with the long awaited release of Cowboy Tears Drown the World in a Swimming Pool of Sorrow, an expanded deluxe edition of his acclaimed sophomore LP, Cowboy Tears, available now HERE. Highlights include such favorites as "I Hate You," "Placeholder," and "Suitcase Full Of Cash," the latter accompanied by an official visual featuring guest appearances from viral stars Alissa Violet, Tana Mongeau, Viking Barbie, and Melissa Ong, streaming now at Oliver's YouTube channel.