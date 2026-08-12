Oliver Richman to Mark Song-a-Day #1,000 at Joe's Pub

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Singer-songwriter Oliver Richman is set to return to Joe's Pub at The Public Theater to mark the 1,000th entry in his ongoing Song-A-Day project, with two performances scheduled for the same evening. The milestone concert precedes Richman's Off-Broadway stage debut, in which he will star as Jonah in SOON, a new musical by Nick Blaemire.

Oliver Rose to prominence through his 'Song-A-Day' project (@olivesongs11). What began as a personal creative challenge has grown into a global phenomenon. In 2024, Oliver set out on a journey to challenge himself to write a song every day. Now, almost 1000 songs later, he has amassed an extraordinary catalogue of work which includes such massive hits as 'The Ballad of Phil and Phyllis' and 'Bunnies,' (an anti-AI anthem), both of which went on to become major recording successes. His daily songwriting journey and original compositions have generated millions of streams and views across social media and major music platforms.

'I started this journey after a year and a half of hiding away,' says Oliver. 'I was the saddest I've ever been and desperate for some sense of structure and community. I figured if I could hold myself accountable to making something every day, maybe the act of sharing more and hiding less would lead me to feeling happier. 1,000 songs later, it's surreal to think about how much I've grown. Yes, as a songwriter, but more importantly as a human being. This project has led me to some of the most incredible people and adventures and continues to teach me something new every day.'

Oliver graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts in 2022. He has collaborated with dozens of artists and continues to find new ways of connection through songwriting and building community. The grandson of legendary songwriter, Ron Miller, Oliver was invited by Stevie Wonder to share the stage when he was 10 years old.

The September 26 engagement marks Oliver's second appearance at the legendary New York venue following his sold-out debut there last year, where he celebrated Song #568 of his 'Song-A-Day' project. The performance will feature some of Oliver's most beloved songs and fan favorites in a celebration of music, discovery and community. Music direction and orchestrations by Terence 'T' Odonkor.

Oliver will star as Jonah in the Off-Broadway premiere of Soon, a new musical by Nick Blaemire. Presented by Out of the Box Theatrics (Liz Flemming, Founding Artistic Director) in association with Bella Vita Entertainment, Dru Margolis, and Red Horse LLC, the six-week run begins performances on Wednesday, September 30 at The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre (308 West 46th St., Third Floor).

Widely regarded as one of New York City's premier venues, the iconic Joe's Pub at The Public Theater has earned an international reputation for showcasing exceptional singer-songwriters, Broadway artists, jazz musicians, comedians, and emerging talent.

Named for Public Theater founder Joe Papp, Joe's Pub opened in 1998 and plays a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting young artists while providing established artists with an intimate space and superior acoustics to perform and develop new work. As an active member of NYC's creative community, Joe's Pub consistently presents the best in live music and performance, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom.

Performance Information

Oliver Richman: Song-A-Day 1000

September 26 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Joe's Pub at The Public Theater

425 Lafayette St. at Astor Pl., New York

Tickets: https://us.list-manage.com/11Zhi3xNw43

Oliver Richman is repped by Creative Artists Agency (CAA). For more information, visit: oliverrichman.com, Instagram: @oliverrichman11, TikTok: @olivesongs11

Richman's Song-A-Day project, which he began in 2024, has produced nearly 1,000 original compositions, including THE BALLAD OF PHIL AND PHYLLIS and BUNNIES. Music direction and orchestrations for the Joe's Pub engagement will be handled by Terence Odonkor. SOON, presented by Out of the Box Theatrics in association with Bella Vita Entertainment, Dru Margolis, and Red Horse LLC, is scheduled to begin performances at The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre for a six-week run.

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