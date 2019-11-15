Olive Louise Debuts New Single and Video 'Fool'

New York native Olive Louise is encouraging listeners to hold nothing back. Her highly personal and authentic music showcases her most raw, vulnerable self. Olive Louise's latest single entitled 'Fool' features wistful soundscapes, gliding synths and rich layered vocals. The single details becoming confident in your own skin and not feeling guilty about choosing happiness, with Olive Louise refusing to succumb to other people's negative views and let it drag her down. Louise confides on the inspiration of the single: "I was at a really low point in my life, I had gained weight, was too nervous to run into people I knew for fear of judgment, and felt like some of the people I had been there for the most didn't want the best for me. It was hard to trust myself and my judgement." These mix of emotions empowered the singer to turn this energy into something positive and so was born 'Fool'.A singer, songwriter and composer, Olive Louise blends her classically trained background with fresh contemporary pop. Growing up on the estate that inspired F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel The Great Gatsby, she developed a strong affection for Jazz. Her mother, who was lead pianist for the Long Island Philharmonic Orchestra, was her greatest musical mentor. With her parents passing in her teenage years, she's risen above immense tragedy to craft deeply powerful and emotive music. Check out this inspiring anthem of self-love out now.





