Old Man Luedecke Will Play Rockwood Music Hall Stage 3 in November

Old Man Luedecke is the recording and performing name of Christopher Luedecke, 2 time JUNO and multi East Coast Music award-winner, and Polaris Prize nominee of Chester Nova Scotia. Since 2004 he has travelled the world playing festivals, theatres and clubs. He delights his audiences with his heart-felt command of the stage. Plus, his inspired banjo playing and wry storytelling cut to the heart of normal/extraordinary experience itself.

Born and raised in Toronto, Luedecke followed Thoreauvian and romantic notions to Canada's Yukon where he fell in love and started composing folk songs with a banjo. Since 2005, he has lived rurally on the south shore of Nova Scotia in Canada's music-rich Maritime provinces. He has had major appearances at Canadian, Australian and UK festivals and has performed with the likes of Feist, Bahamas, Tim O'Brien and Rose Cousins. He has built a name and a following that has been uncompromisingly unique and is now firmly established in the top echelon of Canadian folk artists. As the Vancouver Folk Festival says, "He is a musical singularity to be savoured and shared."

Luedecke's latest release, Easy Money, came out in June on True North Records and it picks up where his award winning, and most successful release to date, Domestic Eccentric (2015), leaves off: four years farther down the road, dreaming about his ship coming in, still a parent but now grappling with the newness of middle age, dad jokes, love for an abiding partner, the death of a parent, along with some calypso-feeling local Nova Scotia history thrown in for good measure.



Old Man Luedecke is touring the US in support of Easy Money.



Listen to "Easy Money" below!

Old Man Luedecke US 2019 TOUR



October 29 Cedar Cultural Centre Minneapolis, MN

October 30 Cafe Carpe Fort Atkinson, WI

October 31 Collectivo Coffee Milwaukee, WI

November 1 20 Front Street Lake Orion, MI

November 2 Uncommon Ground Chicago, IL

November 5 Hill Country Live Washington, DC

November 6 City Winery Philadelphia, PA

November 7 Rockwood Music Hall Stage 3 New York City, NY

November 8 The Press Room Portsmouth, NH

November 9 Bangor Arts Exchange Bangor, ME





