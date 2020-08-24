Ola Runt Unleashes New 'Trap Cap' Video

Atlanta’s hottest new artist out of Zone 6, Ola Runt, has released a new video for “Trap Cap."

Atlanta's hottest new artist out of Zone 6, Ola Runt, has released a new video for "Trap Cap," off his latest mixtape Beggin For a Body [Front Street/Cinematic Music Group]. The video (directed by JLShotThat) captures Ola cruising through the Bronx as he spits blunt truths over the Bankroll Gotit-produced beat.

Watch the "Trap Cap" video below.

In a recent feature, DJ Booth asserts, "The 23-year-old rapper has a vocal texture so out of this stratosphere that it's difficult to put into words how he strains his voice and delivers his hard-hitting bars. Ola, which stands for Only Love Ammunition, stretches our understanding of trap music, redefining it for a new generation of artists looking to make it out of Atlanta."

Beggin For a Body, which was executive produced by Gucci Mane, marks Ola's sophomore project and boasts a re-upped version of "Feel Like Guwop" featuring Gucci as well as breakout tracks "MobbFather," "Kodak Red" and "Red Rum." Stream Beggin For a Body HERE.

Ola Runt, an emerging artist from the Zone 6 neighborhood of Edgewood, Atlanta, has been quickly generating buzz in the city and beyond. He began developing his distinctive sound and lyricism in his early teens, cooking up in the studio, which his father built to get him off the streets, for nearly two years before releasing any music. He cites Gucci Mane, Boosie Badazz and NBA YoungBoy as inspirations. As Ola's musical growth progressed, he started gaining attention from his neighborhood and local peers with tracks like "Brazy Story" Remix, "Monkey Bars" and the original version of "Feel Like Guwop," which picked up organic airplay from local DJs. As the rest of Atlanta took notice, he continued building excitement with collaborations from Young Nudy and 645AR, while working on his debut EP. On March 13, 2020, Ola released his first body of work entitled Mama Tried, featuring standout production from Bankroll Gotit, Yung Tago and Yung Lando, and earning him co-signs from Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Meek Mill and Southside. Ola's latest mixtape, Beggin For a Body [Front Street/Cinematic Music Group], released on May 29, 2020. Gucci executive produced the project, which includes a revamped version of "Feel Like Guwop" featuring Gucci Mane himself. Atlanta is consistently breeding superstars, with the streets of Zone 6 specifically known as one of the meccas for street raised mega-talents. However you choose to define it, there's a new wolf walking the Eastside streets.

Listen to "Trap Cap" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles