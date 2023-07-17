Oh He Dead Announces New LP & Tour With Devon Gilfillian

Rising indie-soul band Oh He Dead announces the release of their second full-length studio album, Pretty, available September 15, 2023.

It is a celebratory and downright delicious collection of songs that glide from pop to funk to R&B to rock, all under the banner of lead singer CJ Johnson’s gripping vocals, and Andy Valenti’s timeless and silky harmonies.

“When s shut down and we were trapped in our houses, it felt for a minute there like we had lost everything- our safety, our community, our sense of hope,” Johnson reflects. “The whole band was pretty down, so we did what we do best: found happiness by escaping into writing music- music about dancing in clubs full of sweaty bodies, or falling head-over-heels in electric love, or clandestine hotel trysts in California.”

Written during isolation in Washington, D.C. via Zoom conference calls, shared Dropbox files, and a few weird AirBnB stays, “Pretty is a euphoric pop album, but it was also born out of necessity during the darkest time in our lives. I think there is a hint of that darkness in some of the songs.” Johnson says. “Mostly though,” she laughs, “…it’s just sublime, funky, sexy-ass pop.”

Produced by Paul Rogers and Jimmy Mansfield (Medium Build, DOUBLECAMP) and recorded in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at Red Giraffe Studios, Oh He Dead’s sophomore album pays homage to classic bands Earth, Wind, and Fire and Parliament Funkadelic, with a nod to the pop production of Still Woozy and Remi Wolf.

The band has dropped several singles off of the album in anticipation of its release this fall, linked below.

“Pretty doesn’t want your attention,” Johnson says wryly, “It demands it. Go on. Roll down your damn windows and blast those songs.”

Founded in Washington, D.C. by CJ Johnson (vocals) and Andy Valenti (guitar, vocals), the now five-piece band is elevated by lead guitarist Alex “Solo Sals” Salser, drummer Adam Ashforth, and keyboard player Piano Whitman.

2023 has been a banner year for Oh He Dead – from being featured on Tiny’s Desk Top Shelf, to being recognized by NIVA (National Independent Venue Association) as one of the “must-see live performers of 2023,” the band is gaining national-recognition for their stellar live show, and effortless ability to lift listeners to their feet.

Since March, they have been heating up highways and performing across the country at festivals such as SXSW, Peach Fest, Summer Camp, and Wolf Trap’s Out & About Festival with Brandi Carlile.

Oh He Dead recently announced that they will support soul artist Devon Gilfillian for a tour beginning in August. Be sure to follow Oh He Dead at the links below for all the latest news and updates.

TOUR DATES (w/ DEVON GILFILLIAN):

8/19 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

8/20 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

9/18 - The Basement - Columbus, OH

9/21 - Thunderbird - Pittsburgh, PA

9/22 - The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI

9/23 - The Drake - Underground - Toronto, ON

9/25 - Racket - New York, NY

9/27 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

9/28 - Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia, PA

Photo credit: Oscar Merrida