Oh He Dead Announces New LP & Tour With Devon Gilfillian

Their second full-length studio album, Pretty, will be available September 15, 2023.  

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 4 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

Oh He Dead Announces New LP & Tour With Devon Gilfillian

Rising indie-soul band Oh He Dead announces the release of their second full-length studio album, Pretty, available September 15, 2023.  

It is a celebratory and downright delicious collection of songs that glide from pop to funk to R&B to rock, all under the banner of lead singer CJ Johnson’s gripping vocals, and Andy Valenti’s timeless and silky harmonies.

“When s shut down and we were trapped in our houses, it felt for a minute there like we had lost everything- our safety, our community, our sense of hope,” Johnson reflects. “The whole band was pretty down, so we did what we do best: found happiness by escaping into writing music- music about dancing in clubs full of sweaty bodies, or falling head-over-heels in electric love, or clandestine hotel trysts in California.”

Written during isolation in Washington, D.C. via Zoom conference calls, shared Dropbox files, and a few weird AirBnB stays, “Pretty is a euphoric pop album, but it was also born out of necessity during the darkest time in our lives. I think there is a hint of that darkness in some of the songs.” Johnson says.  “Mostly though,” she laughs, “…it’s just sublime, funky, sexy-ass pop.”  

Produced by Paul Rogers and Jimmy Mansfield (Medium Build, DOUBLECAMP) and recorded in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at Red Giraffe Studios, Oh He Dead’s sophomore album pays homage to classic bands Earth, Wind, and Fire and Parliament Funkadelic, with a nod to the pop production of Still Woozy and Remi Wolf.  

The band has dropped several singles off of the album in anticipation of its release this fall, linked below. 

“Pretty doesn’t want your attention,” Johnson says wryly, “It demands it. Go on. Roll down your damn windows and blast those songs.”

Founded in Washington, D.C. by CJ Johnson (vocals) and Andy Valenti (guitar, vocals), the now five-piece band is elevated by lead guitarist Alex “Solo Sals” Salser, drummer Adam Ashforth, and keyboard player Piano Whitman.  

2023 has been a banner year for Oh He Dead – from being featured on Tiny’s Desk Top Shelf, to being recognized by NIVA (National Independent Venue Association) as one of the “must-see live performers of 2023,” the band is gaining national-recognition for their stellar live show, and effortless ability to lift listeners to their feet.  

Since March, they have been heating up highways and performing across the country at festivals such as SXSW, Peach Fest, Summer Camp, and Wolf Trap’s Out & About Festival with Brandi Carlile.

Oh He Dead recently announced that they will support soul artist Devon Gilfillian for a tour beginning in August. Be sure to follow Oh He Dead at the links below for all the latest news and updates.

TOUR DATES (w/ DEVON GILFILLIAN):

8/19 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI 
8/20 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN  
9/18 - The Basement - Columbus, OH
9/21 - Thunderbird - Pittsburgh, PA
9/22 - The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI
9/23 - The Drake - Underground - Toronto, ON 
9/25 - Racket - New York, NY
9/27 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA 
9/28 - Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia, PA

Photo credit: Oscar Merrida



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Country Music Hall of Fame Member Jerry Bradley Passes Away Photo
Country Music Hall of Fame Member Jerry Bradley Passes Away

Bradley’s storied career showcased his commitment to continuously push Country Music to the forefront of the industry. He played a role in a variety of facets in the Country landscape, including producing records for artists like Eddy Arnold to Dottie West as well as being named president of RCA Records from 1973 to 1982.

2
Chlöe Bailey Sets Second Leg of North American Headline Tour Photo
Chlöe Bailey Sets Second Leg of North American Headline Tour

Chlöe announces additional dates to her first-ever live shows in celebration of her debut album In Pieces. The R&B songstress will begin the second leg of The In Pieces tour with special guest Rosegold on August 20th in Sacramento and includes stops in Anaheim, Toronto and more before concluding in Ft. Lauderdale on September 10th.

3
Karmic Neighborhood Releases Alt-Pop Single I Learned to Forgive Photo
Karmic Neighborhood Releases Alt-Pop Single 'I Learned to Forgive'

Armand Ruby and Julian Colbeck of musical group Karmic Neighborhood just released a new alt-pop single, “I Learned to Forgive,” the fourth track in a series of singles for their upcoming feature film“Equinox the Musical.”

4
Irelands The Mary Wallopers Announce New Album & North American Tour in October Photo
Ireland's The Mary Wallopers Announce New Album & North American Tour in October

The LP’s 13 track capture the chaos, humour and excitement of the band’s recent live shows while at the same time showcasing the emotion of the traditional ballads that they play (both in songs passed down from previous generations and - for the first time on this record - their own songs that promise to be passed down to future generations).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Trevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming AlbumTrevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming Album
Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'
Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'
Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
CAMELOT