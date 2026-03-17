Of Montreal To Embark on 2026 North American Summer Tour

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Led by songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Barnes, the art-rock group of Montreal have announced a massive 2026 North American tour. The 36-date run will include stops in NYC, LA, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, DC, Athens, Nashville, San Francisco and much more. Tickets available here.

of Montreal have spent nearly three decades showcasing their kaleidoscopic blend of glam rock, psychedelia, funk, and synth-driven indie rock. Emerging from the Elephant 6 Recording Company in the late ’90s, the band quickly built a cult following for their songwriting and theatrical live performances, with works like Hissing Fauna, Are You the Destroyer?

The band's output has led to numerous late-night TV appearances, including The Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and collaborations with artists such as Solange, Janelle Monáe, and Jon Brion.

Tour Dates

6/19: Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ~

6/20: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ~

6/21: Norfolk, VA @ The Annex ~

6/22: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~

6/23: New York, NY @ Webster Hall ~

6/24: Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair ~

6/25: Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ~

6/26: Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall ~

6/27: Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls ~

6/28: Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick ~

6/29: Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Café ~

6/30: Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ~

7/01: Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ~

7/02: Chattanooga, TN @ Barrellhouse Ballroom ~

7/03: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ~

7/04: Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House ~

7/21: Nashville, TN @ The Mil at Cannery Hall

7/22: St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

7/23: Wichita, KS @ WAVE *

7/24: Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

7/25: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Metro Music Hall *

7/26: Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall *

7/27: Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

7/28: Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

7/29: Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall *

7/30: Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

7/31: San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

8/01: Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater *

8/02: Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

8/03: Albuquerque, NM @ Sister *

8/05: Dallas, TX @ Trees *

8/06: Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

8/07: Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live *

8/08: Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

~ w/ Cormae

* w/ Sloppy Jane

Photo Credit: Taryn Segal