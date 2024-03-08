October Project Releases New Song 'Changing Light Of Love'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Heart-searing vocals, signature piano, vivid lyrics, and trademark harmonies - "Changing Light of Love," the new single from internationally acclaimed October Project has all the elements that have drawn millions of listeners to the 2023 Gold Telly and American Prize-winning group. Exploring the bittersweet light of love and memory, the song was created by award-winning songwriters Julie Flanders and Emil Adler.

In synch with the emphasis of music luminaries like Peter Gabriel (whose studio is behind the publication of Reverberation: Do Everything Better with Music) and Renée Fleming (whose new book, Music & Mind: Harnessing the Arts for Health and Wellness, comes out this April) on the healing and transformative power of music and art, October Project invites us into the experience of an altered, more relaxed and receptive state of consciousness with the release of their new single and video.

Opening with the quiet, deeply felt vocals of lead singer Marina Belica against a signature quintessential Adler piano line and soft clouds of electric guitar from Julian Coryell (Alanis Morrissette), "Changing Light of Love" takes flight with trademark October Project harmony from co-vocalist Flanders and the steady, guiding pulse of drummer Mark Schulman (Pink). Delicate verses build to a powerful chorus against a video backdrop of originally designed kaleidoscopic imagery. The flow and shifting of music and pattern help calm the brain and move us into an experience of rich feeling and reverie. Offers Belica, "It's a multi-sensory magic carpet ride."

The music video plays intentionally with our experience of light, through a kaleidoscopic portal that allows us to experience the music more deeply. Like "music for the eyes," the ever-changing mandala-like patterns are not only mesmerizing and beautiful but have a therapeutic, calming effect, one that has been used to relax patients [in children's hospitals and other clinical settings,] Kaleidoscope artist Judith Paul has said, "The right brain wants beauty and art; the left brain wants order. The kaleidoscope is science and art, both."

The lyric of "Changing Light of Love" speaks directly to the thematic heart of the album on which it appears, The Ghost of Childhood, due for release this May - looking back, looking inward, and the way the light of memory and love changes with time. Concepts of light, looking back and taking the listener/viewer on a transformative journey also inspired the band's video for an earlier single from the album, "Lost," a trip across the universe featuring stunning imagery from the James Webb telescope.

"Over the years we've had listeners express the power of our music in their lives, especially in times of transition and hardship. The notion of music being a healing force is always there for us," says Flanders.

"Changing Light of Love" is the fifth in a series of singles October Project is releasing from The Ghost of Childhood, with the full album slated for release this spring.

Saturday May 4, 2024 October Project will be hosting a Norwalk, CT event to welcome The Ghost of Childhood full album into the world. Check out October Project's website and sign up for their newsletter for more details.