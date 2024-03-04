Oakland's FOG LAMP Drops Synthpunk LP With Video-Single 'You Prove Yourself Wrong'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oakland, California's premiere synth-punks Fog Lamp have released their sophomore LP Anxious Stargazing on The Bucket Records with their latest video-single "You Prove Yourself Wrong." With their refusal to conform to traditional norms, exemplified by their choice to incorporate a drum machine instead of a drummer, Fog Lamp continues to push boundaries and challenge expectations. Their music has garnered praise from both seasoned goth enthusiasts and newcomers alike. In 2022, Willow House Records introduced Fog Lamp to the world with their debut album, Conversation?, showcasing the band's penchant for discordant arrangements and introspective lyrics. Following this successful debut, The Bucket Records have unleashed their sophomore effort, Anxious Stargazing, further solidifying Fog Lamp's presence in the Bay Area punk scene.

"We played some great shows in 2023," says vocalist Aaron. "I like to pick up things in DIY spaces and dance with them. We played at a vintage clothing store and danced with a woman's boot covering my hand. We used it to twirl around the Valentine's Day flowers that were hanging from the ceiling. We also opened for some great bands including Combo, Warp, and Sick Thoughts."

Fog Lamp's latest music video, "You Prove Yourself Wrong," is a haunting synthpunk creation that defies genre boundaries. Drawing inspiration from cyberpunk, darkwave, and goth influences, this visually-stunning production promises to captivate viewers with its surreal imagery and 80's VHS quality aesthetic. Directed by cinematographers Paul Abueg-Igaz and Niki Selken, the video transports audiences into a realm where reality and fantasy intertwine. Live footage of Fog Lamp's electrifying performance sets the stage, capturing the raw energy and intensity of their music. Against a backdrop of pulsating beats and ethereal melodies, scenes unfold featuring technicolor skeletons, their fluorescent hues casting an eerie glow in the darkness, blurring the lines between the organic and the synthetic. "You Prove Yourself Wrong" invites viewers on a journey through the depths of imagination, challenging perceptions and defying expectations at every turn. Whether you're a die-hard fan of synthpunk or simply intrigued by the allure of the unknown, Fog Lamp's music video promises an unforgettable experience that transcends the ordinary.

Purchase Fog Lamp's Products and Music

https://foglamp.bandcamp.com/music

Fog Lamp, the enigmatic synth-punk trio hailing from Oakland, has been making waves in the local music scene with their genre-defying sound since their emergence in 2022. Comprising Aaron on vocals, Leslie on synthesizers, and Adam on guitar and drum machines, Fog Lamp seamlessly blends elements of cyberpunk, goth, and cold wave to create a haunting and dystopian sonic experience. Looking ahead, Fog Lamp plans to embark on a Southern California mini-tour following the release of their new album. Bolstered by local label support that saw their debut album sell out, the band remains grounded despite their growing recognition. "Enjoy the pleasantly discordant, industrial, post-punk energy of... Fog Lamp," says White Crate Bay Area Music Blog. "Packed with timeless dark synth anthems one after another, the seasoned goth as well as newly-initiated heads will be pleased to hear the call of familiar motifs from olden days, a nostalgia that's been successfully resurrected." Fog Lamp's latest offering is a haunting synthpunk masterpiece with sprinkles of Cyberpunk, Dark Wave and Goth that will appeal to fans of Big Black, Killing Joke and Gary Numan to name a few. Fog Lamp's Anxious Stargazing is now available on all major streaming platforms.

D I S C O V E R

Twitter: https://twitter.com/xfoglampx

Bandcamp: https://foglamp.bandcamp.com/music

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foglampbay

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/foglampbay?utm_source=linktree_admin_share

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1jPSrjnDVRQ89s0smWT8kr?si=_XcFttm5QaeuC55MzuF3Hg

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

Friday March 1st - San Francisco, CA @ Benders

Noise Pop Showcase w/ The Losers and Croissant

Sunday April 7th - Los Angeles, CA @ Towne Square

w/ Chorus Pedal, Duct, Bautizo

Monday April 8th - San Clemente, CA @Knuckleheads

w/ xacto and big fyg

Tuesday April 9th - Riverside, CA @TBA

Wednesday April 16th - San Luis Obisbo, CA @ House Show

Thursday April 25th - Albany, CA @ The Ivy Room

w/ The Wraith, New Skeletal Faces, and 55 Castles