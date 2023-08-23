Oakland-Based Shoegaze Band In Life Share New Single 'Hole in the Ground'

The track is the latest single to be released their debut full length album, Strawberry Blonde.

Aug. 23, 2023

Oakland-Based Shoegaze Band In Life Share New Single 'Hole in the Ground'

Oakland's shoegaze band IN LIFE is excited to share their new single and video "Hole In The Ground." The track is the latest single to be released their debut full length album, Strawberry Blonde (pre-order).

The song debuted today at Ghettoblaster and is on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares. The track follows the band's single "Deliverance"  which was released last month. 

On "Hole In The Ground" the band says:

“'Hole in the Ground' was one of the first songs we wrote together. We were listening to a lot of Boy Harsher at the time, and we wanted to make a song with a dark synth beat. As soon as we put together the best, the lyrics followed easily. It was one of those songs that flowed so easily, and was done in after about a day. Now, it’s our favorite song to play live, because it gets people moving. It’s also one of the first songs we wrote together, so we just had to put it on our debut album.” 

IN LIFE has also announced a hometown record release show taking place on September 27 at The Golden Bull.

Sonically, Strawberry Blonde rolls in elements of shoegaze, indie rock, and psychedelia for an energetic yet dreamy sound. Its booming drums, twangy guitar riffs, haunting synths, and rich vocal harmonies converge to form a sound that somehow feels both strangely familiar and refreshingly new. Thematically, the album covers themes like death, addiction, lust, and alienation, and is inspired by life in Oakland. 

Strawberry Blonde was written throughout 2020 as a way to transcribe the bleak new human condition. The anxiety accompanying the modern day death of individualism. In spite of its dark origins, this is a lively, energetic rock album that preaches persistence and faith during hard times. This album perfectly encapsulates the bold, defiant energy that In LIFE is so well-known for in the Bay Area scene.

Strawberry Blonde’s sinewy licks, haunting synths, oracular vocal harmonies converge to form a grossly misanthropic atmosphere. A vibe both strangely familiar and refreshingly new for indie rock/shoegaze. Listening to this album will feel as if you found a dusty, nondescript cassette, gave it a whirl, and ended up discovering your new favorite band. 

This album combines elements of shoegaze, indie, punk, and psychedelic rock. Nick Noro, originally a rapper and break dancer, brings an unstoppable energy to these songs, salivating like Rammellzee one moment, crooning like Arthur Russell the next. Omar Moon’s rhythm guitars, on the other hand, are distorted, ethereal yet playful. An ADHD Kevin Shields off his medication. Moon’s twangy riffs and slide guitar work are reminiscent of old school psychedelia like Popol Vuh and Love. 

The album’s lead single “Deliverance” starts off with a bang. Reverb-soaked cymbals fill the air, the fuzz guitar kicks in, and Nick Noro belts out the chorus, “I’m cutting you off now”– a line that reflects a recurring theme of the album– death, and the freedom of accepting its inevitability.” Its accompanying music video features footage of IN LIFE performing at Bay Area venues 924 Gilman and The Caravan.

The duo’s influences include Curve, Arthur Russell, SPC ECO, Cocteau Twins, Nothing, and Deerhunter. In their time outside of music, Omar runs a small carpentry business, and Nick is a full time urban gardener, planting seeds of hope across the Bay Area in place of decay.

Listen to the new single here:

photo courtesy of the artist 



