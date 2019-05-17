O.U.T. West Festival to Return for 6th Edition in Summer 2019

Back by popular demand - ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST FESTIVAL - returns for its much anticipated 6th annual outing in Summer 2019.



Nestled amidst the bucolic meadows of Wiltshire's charming West Ashton Village, O.U.T. West Festival is a West Country bonanza and will be popping up for another bumper weekend of fun from 12-14 July 2019.



Crammed with a menagerie of musical acts, a slew of scrumptious ciders & ales, PLUS a gamut of games and extraordinary entertainments; O.U.T. WEST offers a bespoke festival experience like no other, and one that won't break the bank either!

For over half a decade, O.U.T. West has proven itself as a surefire-hit amongst its many loyally returning revellers, yet a fixture in the festival calendar that still remains something of a best-kept secret...



The baby of Husband & Wife partnership Flounder & Morph Murray, O.U.T West Festival guarantees one of the warmest welcomes on the circuit. In a beautiful location overlooking the the Wiltshire Plain and Westbury White Horse, O.U.T. West promises a good hearty West Country party, with a fresh and vibrant outlook. Come unearth a treasure trove of imaginative ideas at every turn, sample the finest ciders and find your new favourite live band form a bustling line up hand-picked for sensational summer fun.

A small festival that truly punches above its weight, O.U.T. West continues to attract artists and revellers the world over every year. Here's what's in store for 2019...

* * * * *



THE 2019 LINE UP



Going out on a limb to provide a festival experience with something for everyone, O.U.T. West is one of the best value and mos t accommodating festivals on the circuit and will return in 2019 with another packed programme picked for your delectation. Across its three days, expect the unexpected as a mighty programme of arts, entertainment and madness stream across its three festival stages this year...

- The Main Stage: The Djinn Palace -

Promising to grant all of your festival live music wishes, The Djinn Palace will be curating a plethora of the finest live bands around for your pleasure, all set in a capacious festival tent. Here's just some of the many highlights to be found inside:



Sure to go down at the festival like a cool flagon of fine cider on a hot summer's day, West Country royalty THE WURZELS will perform on the main stage on Sunday afternoon with a barnstorming headline set packed full of their many uproarious classics and cheeky covers. Down your pint and raise your voice as you singalong with Tommy Banner and crew to classic hits like 'Cider Drinker', 'Combine Harvester' and many more. Also on the Sunday, expect a set of Ska-fuelled skullduggery as Bath-formed legends CITIZEN FISH deliver one of their notoriously full pelt sets with lashings of blistering punk panache; after three decades in the game its no surprise this band have a rep as a tough act to top... Perhaps just as well then that Bournemouth's beguiling BLACK WATER COUNTY will be taking no prisoners as directly follow-up with one final set of the weekend. Powering an infectious punk energy through what only appear to be instruments intended for folk stylings, BWC will be looking to bewitch and ensnare with a potent blend of Celtic-infused catchiness that has seen them steal the party at hundreds of festivals including Boomtown Fair & Beautiful Days.

On the Saturday, Swinging Swindonian collective THE TRIBE will be landing with a blast of their energising hip hop & upbeat reggae infused sounds; twist your tongue around their snappy lyrics and get down to their extremely funky beats - a delightfully dangerous live act, picked especially for late night grooving. Expect nothing but warm and breezy vibes fit for a Summer's eve as long-standing Bath-based reggae legends THE RHYTHMITES set the stage for the headliners with their loose, loveable and well-honed songs, expertly crafted from over 30 years in the game. And just in case you didn't get the smooth-Saturday memo, a band who proudly claim they "never fail to get a crowd dancing", CRINKLE CUTS will be laying down the gauntlet with some seductive sounds of tantric funk, languid reggae and new-wave latin ska. And take a pew early, as festival founder Morph Murray airs music from his intoxicatingly dark country and twisted blues project THE BACKWOOD REDEEMERS in the afternoon.

Friday will see a ferocious set from the band forever hailed 'The Heavy Artillery of Irish Music'; yes, Celtic punk mavericks NECK will proudly headline the Djinn Palace on the opening night. Like the b*stard love child of The Pogues and The Clash, their heady blend of authentic uplifting Irish swirl and electric ballsy swagger has seen them rightly earn cult-status back home and share stages across the globe with The Levellers, Stiff Little Fingers, and Shane MacGowan. And from the energy of anger to the enchantment of Bhangra, RSVP will be returning to O.U.T. West for another of their dazzlingly different outings. Veterans of Glastonbury, WOMAD and Boomtown and Winners of innumerable trophies over the years including "Best Band" and "Best Music Act in the West And Wales" for their groundbreaking shows that blend Punjabi Indian music with UK dance beats, let them earn a place in your heart too with their phenomenal Bhangra-bouncing show this year.



Elsewhere on the bill, Somerset's underground simian saviours MONKEY BIZZLE will be getting down to some funky monkey business; SOME DOGS will be serving up some of their stray "Country Punk" (yes really); URBAN LIONS will be playing with pride as they roar through tracks from their celebrated debut LP release; and cool cats alike, put out a saucer of milk and some moonshine as PUSSYCAT & THE DIRTY JOHNSONS "a-mews" you with their an adrenaline soaked rock'n'roll antics; looking to leave their mark THE IMPRINTS are promising a Folk-Gypsy-Rock explosion; Wales' foremost and fearless rockabilly titans GRAVEYARD JOHNNYS will deliver a tenacious set of their quiff-splintering 1950's-styled rock'n'roll; plus the GIMME GIMME GIMMES will give you give you give you a wee dram of fun you won't forget in a hurry as they send up Scottish classics with their hilarious rock parody show.



- The Second Stage -



Second the best? Most definitely, as O.U.T. West brings you plenty more entertainment to fill your boots with on its alternative stage. From the best new bands out there right now, to best loved local talents, check these out...



Headliners the ZIP HEADS (Friday) will be bringing the delirious joys of their loony but loveable album 'Prehistoric Beat' and more; expect surf-infused thrills and spills from a St Albans band who know how to push the right buttons. It'll be a baptism of fire for many as festival favourites REV SCHNEIDER & THE BAND OF ANGELS bring their revelatory live show of wacked-out Country and Western weirdness; if this self-ordained high priest of country and his rag-tag band of "angels" aren't preaching to the converted to begin with, by the end of their Saturday slot at O.U.T. West they sure as hell will be... AND! Watch out for a set that evening from your own hospitable hosts too, as festival organisers Flounder & Morph Murray entertain with their formidable band THE BOOT HILL ALL STARS; with their shows self-described as a 'West Country bootlegged hoedown' - grab yourself a partner and get on down for a manic and memorable set jam packed with beer, banjos, quiffs, geetars, ladies in feathers, and more...

Elsewhere expect a range of eclectic and disparate sounds, picked to favour every palette. From the assured alt blues of FUNKE & THE TWO TONE BABY, to the incendiary indie rock of HUM FUZZ; the rejuvenating dub/punk of Brighton's fast-rising DAKKA SHANKS to the heavenly psychedelic rock rumblings of GOLDWATER; the no-nonsense female fronted grunge-punk of BBC Introducing-tipped SOEUR, to the reliably rewarding rocksteady vibes of TRAIN TO SKAVILLE.

Plus, sets from a host of talent including THE STRAIGHT FITS, DAVE ACARI, JC's HOPELESS SINNERS, THE KING DUKES, and more will ensure there'll never be a dry moment at the Second stage, be it day or night.

- The 4&20 Bar Stage -

Name your poison at the 4&20 Bar Stage and lose yourself to a range of top tipples and divine DJs and live acts. Expect sets across the weekend from some of the finest DJs from the South West and beyond including DJ TOBY SPIN, DJ CHRIS BROWN, DJ TRAVCHAV, DJ JERRY, DJ SHELA SOUL and many more; PLUS a smattering of live sets from the likes of BRIAN STONE, CATRATCHERS, DRY WHITE BONES, PHIL COOPER and others.

* * * * *



OUT THERE: FESTIVAL FUN, GAMES AND SO MUCH MORE



It's not all about the music though. O.U.T. West is a festival experience like no other, with a radiant sense of fun that is sure to tickle any fancy. Here's just some of the unique quirks and creations you'll find on site, that truly set this festival aside from the pack...



- HOLY MOLY: IT'S THE RETURN OF THE CIDER SABBATH...

With the original 'Cider Drinkers' gracing the festival on the Sunday, it would be ungracious not to give them the warmest of receptions. Now a long-standing tradition at O.U.T. West, the annual CIDER SABBATH will be returning once again - an entire day dedicated to cider and all things West Country. The festival will be wheeling out rare ciders from its dedicated provider Press Head especially for the occasion to ensure that not only our expertly curated West Country-bred talent for the day (inc. The Wurzels and Citizen Fish), but every reveller in attendance, feel right at home. Individual day tickets for the Sunday Cider Sabbath are now on sale too, priced from £30 (+BF) - read on for ticket details.

- O.U.T. OF THIS WORLD WORKSHOPS...

O.U.T. West prides itself on providing a variety of interesting and unusual workshops for you to get stuck into. Whether you've fancied trying your hand at something more conventional, say, axe throwing, or branching out with classes of comedy aerobics, making hurdles, or learning how to Gurn from Rare Species, there's plenty for you to explore and enjoy across the site all weekend.

- A 2019 THEME: BE WHO YOU WANT TO BE...

Theme time. Put simply, this year's festival theme for the weekend is: "Once Upon A Time In The West: Be who you want to be". West Country? Wild West? West Life? Fairy tale princess, or cattle-ranching cowboy? You choose! Get creative and be who you want for the day. Fancy dress is absolutely encouraged.

- CLOACINA'S CLOSET: A PRIVVY MATTER...

Tired of getting a long face at your standard festival long-drops? Well, this could be your chance to go-like-a-goddess for a weekend. Every year O.U.T. West gives one lucky festival goer the opportunity to win their very own exclusive loo for the entire festival duration. Christened Cloacina's Closet and so named after the Roman goddess Cloacina "The Cleanser" herself, this private portaloo could be reserved just for you...

- A FAMILY AFFAIR: THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT...

Families have been enjoying and returning to O.U.T. West every year since its maiden year. With plenty of activities for children including a kids activity tent, climbing walls, and a range of games from Giant connect 4 to ping pong means there'll be plenty to keep the little ones occupied. Plus, watch out for the Walkabout Theatre hosted by Rare Species, as well as specifically tailored workshops for kids offering them the chance to get to grips with fascinating country skills such as wood hurdling and woodwork.

* * * * *



FESTIVAL FOOD & DRINKS



In 2019, O.U.T. West will once again be teaming up with a range of local food outlets and breweries and orchards to bring you the best festival food and drink in the county. This year, the festival will be local Craft Cider and Beer producers. In particular, the festival will be offering a range of delicious and unusual ciders from trusty local supplier Presshead Cider, as well as delightful array of brews from the Westbury micro-brewery: The Twisted Brewing Company. Full list of food outlets to be confirmed in due course.

* * * * *

ONCE UPON A TIME: THE O.U.T. WEST STORY

O.U.T. West Festival is the baby of Husband & Wife partnership Flounder & Morph Murray. From adding their unique spin to festivals including Glastonbury, Endorse it in Dorset, Bearded Theory, and Watchet Festival to putting on the much loved Foggers Mill/ Rusty Spurs stages at Boomtown Fair year in / year out. Learning from the best, and playing them with their own bands The e All Stars and The Back Wood Redeemers since 2004, the Murrays finally decided to put on their own. Combining their love for the creative and downright passion for a great weekender, this dynamic duo used their fertile festival minds to launch the inaugural O.U.T. West in 2014. They haven't looked back since....



Speaking about their excitement for this year's special event, hosts Morph and Flounder say:

"This year's O.U.T. West promises to be the best one yet. This will be the 5th O.U.T. West and we have dug deep back to our West Country roots to bring 3 days of relaxing into who you want to be- away from the goings on of the outside world. The festival has always been to us a way of trying to combine the best parts of the festival world to into one small event at a local and national level. As musicians and keen festival goers we know what we like and we wanted to share it with people but in a more accessible way than the big boys can. So this year in a particular we cast our minds back to the festivals of our youth and what made them so special. We remembered lying on the grass, warm sunny days, great music, local cider and beer and being surrounded by our friends."

Join them and the countless others who haven't been able to shake this infectious festival for its sixth annual instalment in 2019.

* * * * *

TICKETS, CAMPING & FAQs

When & Where Is O.U.T. West Festival:

O.U.T. West Festival takes place 12-14th July at West Ashton Village, Wiltshire BA14 6AX.



How do I Get Tickets?:

In an era of sky-rocketing festival ticket prices, O.U.T. West breaks the curve to offers its revellers a bespoke and boutique festival experience that won't break the bank.

Adult Weekend tickets are just £85.00 (+BF) and include tented camping.



13-17 Year Olds Weekend tickets are priced at just £20.00 (+BF)

6-12 Year Olds Weekend tickets are priced at just £12.00 (+BF)

U-5 Year Olds Weekend tickets are priced at just £1.00 (+BF)

Day Tickets for the festival are now also on-sale from £30.00 (+BF) a day for Adults.



Head to the website for the full range of tickets and prices:

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3579683

[ Physicals tickets are also available locally from Frome Wholefoods, Cheap St, Frome. ]

What are the festival Opening Times?:

Friday: Gates at midday // Arena at 6pm-2am

Saturday Arena 9.30am-2am

Sunday Arena 9.30am- 1am





