OT The Real & AraabMuzik Release New Album 'Zombie' Ex Produced By Benny The Butcher

Check out the visualizer for "Just Different" featuring Conway the Machine.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

OT The Real & AraabMuzik Release New Album 'Zombie' Ex Produced By Benny The Butcher

OT The Real closed out 2021 with his collaborative project with DJ Green Lantern, Broken Glass, and returned in 2022 with, Maxed Out, his joint project with Statik Selektah. 

Now, OT The Real is back and once again in a collaborative mood, as the rising Philly emcee has linked up with the wizardry of AraabMUZIK (Cam'Ron, Dipset, Cardi B, Joe Budden, Jay Electronica, Dave East, A$AP Rockey and Fabolous among others) for their new collaborative album ZOMBIE. 

In addition to being prominently featured on the project, Benny The Butcher also Executive Produced ZOMBIE.  “I love the way OT raps and the detail of his lyrics, he brings you right down to the streets with him” Benny states.  “I wanted to pair him with a producer that can go down to the streets with him and match his intensity.  I have been a fan of AraabMUZIK for a minute, and he was my first and only choice.” 

OT The Real & AraabMUZIK's ZOMBIE features appearances from Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, 38 Spesh, Rome Streetz, Elcamino and Amir Ali, and is produced in its entirety by AraabMUZIK.

OT The Real & AraabMUZIK's ZOMBIE is now available via BSF Records.

Watch OT The Real & AraabMUZIK FEAT Conaway The Machine “Just Different” Visualizer: 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
BAMBOOPALOOZA Coming To Freeports Nautical Mile This October Photo
BAMBOOPALOOZA Coming To Freeport's Nautical Mile This October

Join legendary Long Island promoter Terence Trend for a special outdoor concert, BAMBOOPALOOZA, on October 28, 2023 at Halfway Down in Freeport's Nautical Mile. Sponsored by Jones Beach Beer, Felene Vodka, and more.

2
Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release New Collaboration Cowboys and Plowboys Photo
Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release New Collaboration 'Cowboys and Plowboys'

ACM and CMA Award-winning artist Jon Pardi and Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan released their new collaboration, “Cowboys and Plowboys.” Written by Rhett Akins, Jacob Rice and Cole Taylor, “Cowboys and Plowboys” was initially teased by both Pardi and Bryan online this week, and is out everywhere now.

3
Fatboy Slim’s You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby Anniversary Edition Released Photo
Fatboy Slim’s 'You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby' Anniversary Edition Released

2023 marks twenty-five years since the release of the album that spawned era-defining singles “Rockafeller Skank,” “Gangster Trippin,” “Praise You” and “Right Here Right Now.” You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby reached number one in the UK album charts, broke the US Billboard Top 40, created a global superstar.

4
Jon Batiste & Sofi Tukker Release Worship (Sofi Tukker Remix) Photo
Jon Batiste & Sofi Tukker Release 'Worship (Sofi Tukker Remix)'

Jon Batiste unleashes a sonic storm with 2x-GRAMMY nominated dance-pop duo SOFI TUKKER on a new remix. Batiste’s latest studio album, World Music Radio — featuring collaborators including Jon Bellion, Lana Del Rey, Lil, Wayne, and more — draws inspiration from his mission to create community with the power of music.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
HAMILTON