OT The Real & AraabMuzik Release New Album 'Zombie' Ex Produced By Benny The Butcher

OT The Real closed out 2021 with his collaborative project with DJ Green Lantern, Broken Glass, and returned in 2022 with, Maxed Out, his joint project with Statik Selektah.

Now, OT The Real is back and once again in a collaborative mood, as the rising Philly emcee has linked up with the wizardry of AraabMUZIK (Cam'Ron, Dipset, Cardi B, Joe Budden, Jay Electronica, Dave East, A$AP Rockey and Fabolous among others) for their new collaborative album ZOMBIE.

In addition to being prominently featured on the project, Benny The Butcher also Executive Produced ZOMBIE. “I love the way OT raps and the detail of his lyrics, he brings you right down to the streets with him” Benny states. “I wanted to pair him with a producer that can go down to the streets with him and match his intensity. I have been a fan of AraabMUZIK for a minute, and he was my first and only choice.”

OT The Real & AraabMUZIK's ZOMBIE features appearances from Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, 38 Spesh, Rome Streetz, Elcamino and Amir Ali, and is produced in its entirety by AraabMUZIK.

OT The Real & AraabMUZIK's ZOMBIE is now available via BSF Records.

Watch OT The Real & AraabMUZIK FEAT Conaway The Machine “Just Different” Visualizer: