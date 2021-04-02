ONR Unveils Synth-Driven New Track 'It Gets To A Point'

Rising Scottish artist/producer ONR unveils new song "It Gets To A Point" today on Warner Records. Accompanied by a brand new animated video, the synth-driven track follows a momentous past year for ONR, who exploded onto the scene last year with radio smash "Must Stop" featuring Phantogram's Sarah Barthel - which was #1 most added at Alternative Radio last fall - as well as the fiery "Kill TV" featuring the legendary Nile Rodgers and Bastille drummer Chris Wood. Listen to "It Gets To A Point" HERE and watch the accompanying animated video HERE.

About the new song, ONR explains, "'It Gets To A Point' is about the meeting of absolutes, hitting breaking point, a disbelief that things can get so far and go so crazy without intervention. I feel that that resonates in a global, societal sense (see the craziness that was 2020 for more details!), but also of us individually: those moments in life that everyone feels when you just can't quite believe you're having to deal with as much as you are."

"It Gets To A Point" is just the latest from ONR in what's poised to be another exciting year for the Scottish songwriter. Most recently, he took the virtual stage at this year's SXSW festival, offering a taste of what's to come for eager fans once touring resumes post-pandemic. Meanwhile, ONR also just unveiled his Live In Scotland EP last month, a 5-track collection of live renditions of favorites released over the past year. ONR is currently in the studio collaborating with a number of his creative peers, working on two brand new tracks coming soon.

ONR is singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer born Robert Shields. Raised on a remote farm overlooking the North Sea in the Highlands of Scotland, Shields began playing music aged six, teaching himself on an old battered piano that lay neglected in his parent's shed. He discovered his heroes amongst his parent's record collection - among them, his idol, David Bowie, who's DNA remains intrinsic in everything ONR creates. Inspired and frustrated in equal measure by his isolated surrounds and developed an anarchic style of writing and genre-switching production not anchored to any outside influences. ONR's studio-obsession eventually manifested itself into a live show, touring with the likes of Bastille, Lewis Capaldi and Jake Bugg, while immersing himself amongst Scottish hit-makers Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris. Last year - in addition to the two aforementioned collaborations - ONR released the synth-heavy cuts "Sober," with Carina Jade and "Human Enough," plus the acoustic/orchestral "Crash Landing," showing off an impressively varied approach to pop, borrowing the best bits across eras and styles to remake radio-ready music in his own image.

