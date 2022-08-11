OMB Peezy Announces Mixtape 'Misguided' Hosted by DJ Drama

Multi-million streamed rap star OMB Peezy today has announced the release of his new mixtape MisGuided, available on all music service platforms August 19 [An Overkill Ent/ 300 Entertainment]. Renowned music maven DJ Drama will host OMB Peezy's latest full-length offering as a Gangsta Grillz mixtape.

Pre-save the new EP here.

Set to be one of Peezy's most discussed projects, MisGudied is inspired by the lack of education OG's passed down to the youth. Navigating a new tomorrow, Peezy discusses lessons he had to learn the hard way and ways he's breaking this cycle with his son.

This week King Von's estate released an official music video alongside OMB Peezy for their collaboration record "Get It Done" from King Von's posthumous album What It Means To Be King. The release arrived in honor of what would have been King Von's 28th birthday.

Peezy's latest music release single, "Mufasa" with G Herbo, has garnered 1 million + views to date. Last month, the Mobile, Alabama native was announced to join Kevin Gates 'Big Lyfe' nationwide tour for thirteen dates.

Tour Dates

08/23/2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

08/25/2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingley Coliseum

08/26/2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

08/27/2022 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

08/29/2022 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

09/01/2022 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House at Event Center

09/02/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

09/06/2022 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

09/29/2022 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center

09/30/2022 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/12/2022 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

10/13/2022 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

10/14/2022 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Area