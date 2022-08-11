Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
OMB Peezy Announces Mixtape 'Misguided' Hosted by DJ Drama

The new mixtape will be released on August 19.

Aug. 11, 2022  

Multi-million streamed rap star OMB Peezy today has announced the release of his new mixtape MisGuided, available on all music service platforms August 19 [An Overkill Ent/ 300 Entertainment]. Renowned music maven DJ Drama will host OMB Peezy's latest full-length offering as a Gangsta Grillz mixtape.

Pre-save the new EP here.

Set to be one of Peezy's most discussed projects, MisGudied is inspired by the lack of education OG's passed down to the youth. Navigating a new tomorrow, Peezy discusses lessons he had to learn the hard way and ways he's breaking this cycle with his son.

This week King Von's estate released an official music video alongside OMB Peezy for their collaboration record "Get It Done" from King Von's posthumous album What It Means To Be King. The release arrived in honor of what would have been King Von's 28th birthday.

Peezy's latest music release single, "Mufasa" with G Herbo, has garnered 1 million + views to date. Last month, the Mobile, Alabama native was announced to join Kevin Gates 'Big Lyfe' nationwide tour for thirteen dates.

Tour Dates

08/23/2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
08/25/2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingley Coliseum
08/26/2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
08/27/2022 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
08/29/2022 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
09/01/2022 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House at Event Center
09/02/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
09/06/2022 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
09/29/2022 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
09/30/2022 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/12/2022 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
10/13/2022 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
10/14/2022 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Area




