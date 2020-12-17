Today, innovative and genre-bending hybrid orchestra Nu Deco Ensemble release Humans Vs Robots - a Daft Punk orchestral tribute. The 4-track EP features reimagined versions of "Son of Flynn," "Digital Love," "Motherboard," "Get Lucky" and a handful of other hits from the electronic music duo. Fans can stream the tribute on all online platforms today here. The live performance video, which has over 500,000 views on YouTube, is available to watch below.

"When you listen to the music of Daft Punk, there's a very baroque classical quality to what they do," shares Nu Deco Ensemble co-founder and artistic director Sam Hyken. "Part of what I wanted to do with this suite is remove the drum elements, highlighting this classical texture. I also wanted to highlight the two distinct phases of Daft Punk, with a record like 'Random Access Memories' which feature more acoustic instruments as well as the earlier work which is more electronic."

"Releasing 'Humans Vs Robots' feels very full circle," continues fellow co-founder and artistic director Jacomo Bairos. "When we initially performed our first Daft Punk Suite in 2015, we wanted to push the boundaries of what we believed an orchestra, as a model of ultimate creativity, expression and musical finesse could be. Returning back with this new, fleshed-out suite of Daft Punk reminds me of how their music simply feels timeless and expansive. Sam's unique ability to keep this music clean and clear, while enhancing the vision of Daft Punk, speaks to the dynamic nature of what the sound of an orchestra is capable of."

Nu Deco Ensemble is a flexible and innovative hybrid orchestra that celebrates living composers, reimagines all genres of music and collaborates with a wide range of diverse musical guests, composers, choreographers, dancers and mixed media artists. Since its inception in 2015, the 30-piece ensemble has exploded onto Miami's eclectic musical scene, captivating audiences, engaging with its community and fusing innovative, genre-bending orchestral performances and collaborations with the highest levels of musical artistry.

Nu Deco recently kicked off their revolutionary live stream performance season, featuring orchestral collaborations with Jose James, Larkin Poe, Cory Wong, Richard Bona, Cory Henry and more. Additional original pieces and arrangements inspired by Pharrell Williams, Jessie Montgomery, The Beach Boys, Dr. Dre, Duke Ellington, Pascal le Boeuf, Valerie Coleman and many more iconic artists will round out the season, which will be live streaming from the iconic North Beach Bandshell, a historic, oceanfront, open-air amphitheater in the heart of Miami Beach.