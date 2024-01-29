Nothing But Thieves Share New Single 'Oh No :: He Said What?' & Announce 'Dead Club City Deluxe'

Nothing But Thieves have shared their energetic and anthemic new single ‘Oh No :: He Said What?' alongside the announcement of a Deluxe version of their #1 album ‘Dead Club City' released on 15th March via RCA/Sony.



Nothing But Thieves enjoyed an incredible 2023; their fourth album ‘Dead Club City' charted at #1, they performed a sell-out UK tour, including two nights at London's Wembley Arena, Radio 1 named their single ‘Welcome to the DCC' their Hottest Record of the Year and Radio X gave them the Best Record of the Year award for their single ‘Overcome'.



Kicking off 2024 with a bang, they are back with a new single ‘Oh No :: He Said What?', which received its first play as Clara Amfo's Hottest Record in the World on Radio 1 tonight. Recorded at the end of the original ‘Dead Club City' writing sessions, ‘Oh No :: He Said What?' is a band favourite and showcases their versality and creativity as songwriters. Continuing the disconcerted atmosphere of the album with its urgent and direct intro, the experimental track builds with soaring vocals, ‘80s-inspired synths and rock guitars, making another statement return. The band say;



“Like ‘Welcome To The DCC', the song is mostly from the point of view of those running ‘Dead Club City' - except now, they're panicked by the monster they've helped to create. The grifters have moved in. A utopia that was meant to be beyond borders or traditional government control has been dragged back down by the human condition, maybe it was inevitable.”



“The song was the very last thing we finished off in the studio and at one point wasn't really part of the concept. The story was meant to end with ‘Pop The Balloon' but these extra songs leave the door open a bit. We like that. Maybe we'll want to check in on ‘Dead Club City' in a decade's time and see how it's doing?”



The band introduced a new era of Nothing But Thieves with ‘Dead Club City', which was recorded and produced by Nothing But Thieves guitarist Dom Craik alongside John Gilmore (production, engineering) and Mike Crossey (mixing). The concept-style album showcased their city-sized members only club, with the tracklist and overall narrative formed by different characters and story arcs from in and around the city. Using the club as a focal point, it is easy to imagine the real-world meaning behind ‘Dead Club City'. Themes such as advertisement, unity, internet culture, the music industry, ageing and politics, as well as escapism and change are highlighted by the alienation or privilege of a members only club.



Continuing their exploration within the club and evolving the story to introduce new chapters, ‘Dead Club City Deluxe' features three new songs, including new single ‘Oh No :: He Said What?', ‘Time :: Fate :: Karma :: God' and ‘Pure You'. It also features Stripped versions of two of the original album's singles ‘Overcome' and ‘Tomorrow Is Closed'.

With a well-earned reputation for their energetic and impassioned performances, Nothing But Thieves ended 2023 with a sold-out headline UK and Ireland tour, including two nights at Wembley Arena and three nights at Manchester Apollo. Last year also saw them perform sold-out dates in Australia and North America.

In February, they kick off the next leg of their ‘Welcome to the DCC World Tour' with more sold-out dates in Europe, including two sold-out nights at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome, alongside worldwide tour and festival performances and supporting Green Day on their summer tour. At the end of this month, they will play a sold out one-off intimate London show for Radio X at The Forum, where they last played 8 years ago.

Tour dates

January:

Weds 31st – London – The Forum: Radio X Presents (sold out)



February:

Fri 2nd – Paris – L'Olympia (sold out)

Sat 3rd – Antwerp – Lotto Arena (sold out)

Mon 5th – Stockholm – Fryshuset Arena (sold out)

Tues 6th – Copenhagen – Vega

Thurs 8th – Hamburg – Sporthalle

Sat 10th – Leipzig – Haus Auensee

Sun 11th – Vienna – Gasometer (sold out)

Wed 14th – Berlin – Columbiahalle (sold out)

Fri 16th – Prague – Forum Karlin (sold out)

Sat 17th – Munich – Zenith

Mon 19th – Zurich – The Hall

Tues 20th – Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

Thurs 22nd – Cologne – Palladium (sold out)

Fri 23rd – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome (sold out)

Sat 24th – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome (sold out)

Mon 26th – Milan – Fabrique (sold out)

Thurs 29th – Barcelona – Razzmatazz (sold out)



March:

Fri 1st – Madrid – Sala La Riviera (sold out)

Fri 15th-Sun 17th – Santiago – Lollapalooza

Fri 15th-Sun 17th – Buenos Aires – Lollapalooza

Thurs 21st-Sun 24th – Bogota – Festival Estereo Picnic

Fri 22nd-Sun 24th – Sao Paulo – Lollapalooza

Weds 27th – Guadalajara – Guanamor Teatro Studio (sold out)



April:

Fri 19th – Athens – Jameson Connects

Sat 20th – Athens – Jameson Connects (sold out)



June:

Sun 16th – Milan – Idays *with Green Day*

Weds 19th – Cardiff - Castle

Fri 21st-Sun 23rd – Landgraaf – Pinkpop

Fri 21st – Manchester – Emirates Old Trafford *with Green Day*

Sun 23rd – Newport - Isle of Wight festival

Tues 25th – Glasgow – Bellahouston Park *with Green Day*

Thurs 27th – Marlay Park *with Green Day*

Sat 29th – Wembley Stadium *with Green Day*



July:

Weds 3rd July – Leeds – Millennium Square

Fri 5th – Arras – Main Square festival

Sat 6th – Werchter – Rock Werchter

Weds 10th-Sat 13th – Madrid – Mad Cool

Thurs 11th-Sat 13th – Lisbon – NOS Alive



August:

Fri 9th-Sat 10th – Trencin – Grape festival



September:

Sat 7th – Munich – Superbloom festival

Nothing But Thieves are Conor Mason (vocals, guitars), Joe Langridge-Brown (guitars), Dominic Craik (guitars, keyboard), Philip Blake (bass guitar) and James Price (drums).

About Nothing But Thieves:

The past few years have been quite a ride for Southend five-piece Nothing But Thieves. Amassing over 1.2 million worldwide album sales, 2 billion worldwide streams and 250 million video views, they have built up a loyal and wide following for their impactful alt rock sound and achieved global success with multiple gold and platinum records around the world, including Australia, Russia, Netherlands, South Korea and Poland. Their first two albums ‘Nothing But Thieves' and ‘Broken Machine' are both now gold in the UK.



In 2020, they released their third album ‘Moral Panic', which charted at #3 achieving over 320 million streams and saw support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Virgin Radio and Radio X alongside winning Best Indie Act at Global Radio's 2021 Awards. The album is now certified Silver and they followed this later that year with ‘Moral Panic II', with both projects forming ‘Moral Panic (The Complete Edition)' in 2021. ‘Moral Panic' followed their 2018 EP ‘What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', their 2017 acclaimed album ‘Broken Machine', which charted at #2 in the UK album chart, and their debut self-titled album ‘Nothing But Thieves'.