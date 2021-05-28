Notaker Returns With Experimental Electro Weapon 'Echelon'

After making his debut on Anjunabeats with "Stratus" as part of their 'Anjunabeats Rising' series earlier this year, Notaker is back with another ripping single, "Echelon". The St. Louis-based producer's latest opens with an impactful electro line, and shifts into experimental territory. Proving that versatility is the key to his longevity, "Echelon" echoes Notaker's affinity for glitch-driven melodies and midtempo swirls. "Echelon" is available today across all streaming platforms.

"Echelon" kicks off on an ominous note. From the get-go, a sizzling synth line begins working into focus alongside atmospheric elements. The midtempo cut breaks into a raspy riff that channels Notaker's signature otherworldly pulsating synth touch. As soon as the production kicks into high gear, soothing keys usher in an entirely new feeling to the track, eventually blossoming into an uplifting wall of choral and synth chord work. Once more, "Echelon" bursts into a full-fledged dance anthem, this time utilizing a sharp contrast between the ethereal melodies and abrasive glitches. By the time it's through, "Echelon" touches on countless electronic influences and showcases the gifted creative's adventurous side.

Following a brief hiatus in 2020, Notaker returned to the release radar at the beginning of the year with "Airlock", his contribution to the coveted yearly mau5trap compilation, We Are Friends Vol. 10. "Airlock" marked his return to mau5trap since his thrilling 5-track EP Erebus I in 2018. The four-minute-long cut solidifies the notion that Notaker is back stronger than ever, with an arsenal of unreleased music that is slated for release later this year.

Notaker, aka St. Louis' David Nothaker, began writing music in 2009 after attending his first electronic concert and downloading Logic Pro. From there, Notaker's career has blossomed thanks to his devotion to imbuing his compositions with heavy narrative elements that help his songs immerse fans entirely. Notaker's first breakthrough came in 2016 when his Monstercat single "Infinite" (currently sitting at 10 million Spotify plays) made him an overnight must-watch artist.



Since then, Notaker's career has only grown and grown. After working with Armada Music and mau5trap in 2017, Notaker's first extended release The Genesis EP garnered 7-figure streams rapidly and landed him a spot on Rocket League's in-game tracklist. In 2018, Notaker continued to soar to new heights, releasing his first mau5trap EP EREBUS I EP, which climbed up to number 6 on iTunes' top electronic albums chart. In 2019, he built on this success further with his Monstercat EP PATH.FINDER.



In 2021, Notaker looks firmly planted in the industry and poised to skyrocket even higher. To open the year, he landed on the wildly successful mau5trap compilation We Are Friends, Vol. 10 featuring the biggest names ever to grace deadmau5's renowned imprint. Notaker followed it up by debuting on Anjunabeats with "Stratus," a fiery electro single that is rapidly approaching six-figure Spotify streaming stats. Always fully dedicated to artistry rather than commercial success, with "Echelon" Notaker is set to captivate the minds and hearts of electronic fans globally once more.

Listen here: