Norwegian Indie-Folk/Pop Artist Tuvaband Releases 'By The Time You Hear This'

Ahead of her album "New Orders" Tuva's newest tracks stay consistent with the concept of time, all representing a different chapter in her life.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Leading with her signature haunting, yet blissfully elegant vocals, folk-pop artist Tuvaband challenges the very essence of time in her new single "By the Time You Hear This". Since the early days of the pandemic, the concept of time has felt more abstract than ever; many things are feeling so close yet so very far away. Time is one of those things that we easily take for granted and when 2020 hit, what we've always known finally came to a sudden stop. And while we still recover from the emotional turmoil that it has caused, reentering the world as if nothing ever happened feels like an impossibility. "By the Time You Hear This" was written during the height of the pandemic and is now coming to fruition ahead of her upcoming album release. Brilliantly fusing her ethereal vocal style with buoyant strings and fluid rhythms, we are taken on a sonic journey through time itself.

"Last but not least, it lasted too long. Later than last can we count on the past // Last but not least, it lasted too long. Later than last can we count on the future" ~ By the Time You Hear This

Ahead of her album "New Orders" Tuva's newest tracks stay consistent with the concept of time, all representing a different chapter in her life. Quick to follow "By the Time You Hear This", "New Orders" will hit streaming services on Friday January 20th. Ready to greet the new year on a high note, Tuvaband gears up to release perhaps her most vulnerable record yet.

"Since the pandemic, the concept of time has confused me a lot. It has felt more abstract than ever. The past has felt both far away and very close at the same time. While I was writing this song, other thoughts about time, in conjunction with various themes, just kept on coming to my mind." Tuvaband

Oslo, Norway-based indie-folk act Tuvaband is a critically-acclaimed artist with an impressive international profile that, to date, has earned 40 million cumulative streams on Spotify. Tuvaband is the wildly eclectic brainchild of fearless songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Tuva Hellum Marschhäuser. Not only has Tuva previously earned a Norwegian Grammy nomination, but her intrepid artistry has garnered favorable comparisons to Kate Bush, Cocteau Twins, David Lynch, and CocoRosie. Her songwriting exudes an indie-pop mystique, easing through delicate, piano-led folk, softly-soaring post-rock, and carefully-crafted sound design. Floating over these carefully-composed songs and densely textured soundscapes are Tuva's fluttery vocals which manage to be both visceral and vulnerable. Tuvaband's upcoming album, out January, 2023 -her fourth overall-is a bold exploration of the many facets of her creativity. It marks the first time she did everything on an album, including playing all the instruments (except trombone and drums, though she programmed these beforehand and additionally kept parts of it), recording, producing, and mixing. It's a pure transmission of Tuva's full-bloom artistry.

