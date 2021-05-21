Northlane Releases Acoustic EP '2D'

Fresh from the release of their Remix EP 5G, Northlane have released their latest EP 2D today.

The 5-tracker features stripped-back acoustic versions of fan-favorites from the band's Alien era, including album standouts "Bloodline," "Rift," "4D" and "Sleepless" (which originally debuted in the band's 2020 documentary "Negative Energy"'), as well as 2020 single, "Enemy Of The Night." Stream the full 2D EP here.

Northlane vocalist Marcus Bridge explains how 2D adds another dimension to these tracks:

"Recording an acoustic EP is something that we've wanted to do for quite some time and felt right with the personal nature of the songs from 'Alien'. I wanted to strip these songs back to the bare minimum to juxtapose the soundscapes of the album, a 2D version of sorts. A song like 'Rift' has a completely different energy in this context and took on new meaning with the recording in the depths of lockdown, now almost feeling like a cry of frustration and despair.

Northlane are celebrating the release of both 2D and 5G with a limited run of exclusive 12-inch coloured LP offerings, available for pre-order now via https://usa.24hundred.net/collections/northlane.

Northlane are set to headline Full Tilt festival this summer in Brisbane, Melbourne & Sydney alongside In Hearts Wake, Hands Like Houses, Thy Art Is Murder, Luca Brasi and more.

Listen here: