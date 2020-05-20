Northlane Release New Single 'Enemy of the Night'

Northlane's fifth album Alien is their boldest and most personal yet - as well as their most successful.



The record had fans and critics raving, racking up over 30 million streams, prompting sold-out shows worldwide and winning the band's third ARIA Award for Best Hard Rock or Heavy Album.

Today, the band has announced a limited edition deluxe version of Alien, which will come in the form of a strictly limited edition 2xLP neon pink set, featuring the original version of the album, plus the new song "Enemy of the Night,' as well as the full record as instrumentals. Pre-order Alien Deluxe worldwide now at this location or here.



Listen to "Enemy of the Night" below!

"'Enemy of the Night' was the last song to be completed and is personally my favorite song from the Alien sessions," says singer Marcus Bridge. "It has a similar storytelling style to [the song] 'Freefall,' as it recounts memories and experiences from my childhood of my father falling deeper into addiction and the desperate things people will do to satisfy those needs. Despite his best efforts, he was never able to beat his demons. This song is the missing piece to the Alien puzzle and I can't wait for everyone to hear it."



The band recently released the powerful short film Negative Energy on YouTube, which documents the band's struggles and accomplishments before and after the Alien's release.

