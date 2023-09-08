Noizu Releases New Single 'Vogue'

British born, LA based DJ and producer Noizu has dropped his highly anticipated new single ‘Vogue’.

Having recently teased the track at shows including Hardfest, DayTrip Festival and EDC Las Vegas, the single has been met with huge crowd reactions and online buzz. Combining synths with an infectious vocal, the track showcases Noizu’s effortless signature style and is primed to become one of 2023’s biggest dance anthems.

Speaking about the track Noizu says: ‘Really excited about Vogue! I’ve been playing this out in every set and it’s been the most requested ID since I first played it. Annaca sent me the vocals and I knew I wanted to work on it straight away… I spent a few days on it before I played it out but when I debuted it at EDC Las Vegas I knew it was special!’

Emerging on the scene back in 2017, Noizu has come a long way since his breakthrough debut with Lasers that appeared on Chris Lake’s HOWSLA LP, with endless support from the likes of house masters FISHER, Claude VonStroke and Green Velvet to name a few. Not stopping there, he’s previously collaborated with the likes of Eli Brown and been on remix duties for the likes of Solardo, Chris Lake, Mark Knight and Green Velvet.

Having amassed over 300 million streams on previous singles, Noizu has scored huge success with tracks including ‘Catch My Love’ alongside Disciples, ‘More Love’ with Secondcity and the huge platinum-selling single ‘Summer ‘91’ which garnered key radio support from BBC Radio 1, Capital FM and Kiss FM, spending an incredible 22 weeks in the UK Top 100 singles chart.

The release of ‘Vogue’ falls in line with Noizu’s European shows dates across Escape Festival (Swansea), Toolroom at Village Underground (London), Mysteryland (Amsterdam). ‘Vogue’ is out now and cements Noizu's status as one of the UK’s hottest producers.

Watch the visualizer for the new single here: