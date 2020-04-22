Noisia To Tour Into 2021

In September 2019, Noisia (aka Nik Roos, Martijn van Sonderen, and Thijs de Vlieger) announced that the group would split at the end of 2020. These 12 months were to be the final chapter in a 20 year career that has seen Noisia become one of the most respected outfits in electronic music. A large part of their "farewell" was based around a global tour, with shows and festivals throughout the whole of 2020 representing the final time the group's fans could see the Dutch trio perform together as Noisia. However, due to the ongoing situation with covid-19, a large number of these shows and the tour have now had to be cancelled.

In response, this evening the trio have announced, via social media, that they will now continue into 2021 to allow them to reschedule and honour as many of the cancelled shows as possible. Nik, Martijn, and Thijs' statement follows below. Further details will be announced soon.

Noisia said:

"In 2020 we had planned our big Farewell Tour. We've seen a lot of these shows cancelled. This is not how we wanted to say goodbye, so we have decided to reschedule and extend our Farewell Tour into 2021. Details will follow, it's very hard to plan things since we don't yet know how long this situation will last. We will be back in the booth once it's over, though. Stay safe, stay sane. Noisia."

Noisia released their first material of 2020 in January, with the 'Armajet OST'. Combining two of their greatest shared loves, sound design and gaming, the trio produced 5 tracks that form the Armajet (mobile game) original soundtrack: The Ascent, Decloak, Hardskin, Vaporized, and Wallhack. The trio will reveal further recordings plans soon.





Related Articles View More Music Stories