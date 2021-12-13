Noah Guthrie Releases New Single 'Wishing I Was Wrong'

Americana artist Noah Guthrie just released his new single "Wishing I Was Wrong" in anticipation of his forthcoming album Blue Wall - due out Jan. 14. "Wishing I Was Wrong" is available now on all streaming platforms.

"Wishing I Was Wrong" tells the relatable story of a relationship reaching its predictable end. The track reflects on the idea that people change and don't always grow together. "Wishing I Was Wrong" describes two people who are experiencing a relationship evolving to point where they are left wishing they could become different people for each other. Distributed by OneRPM, the single was written by Guthrie alongside country artists Adam Hambrick and Jessica Roadcap.

Guthrie speaks on the new single, "'Wishing I Was Wrong' feels a little bittersweet to me. It's a song about two people trying to force a relationship that is destined to fail. Even though the story is a little sad, this song always makes me want to dance. I'm so happy this song is finally seeing the light of day. It has had a special place in my heart for a long time."

"Wishing I Was Wrong" comes on the heels of Guthrie's lead single "Only Light I Need," which will also appear on his upcoming album. Blue Wall is a collection of 12 songs, all of which were written/co-written by Guthrie himself.

Hailing from South Carolina, Guthrie has built a strong following through social media, television appearances, touring internationally, and releasing two critically-acclaimed albums. Guthrie first garnered attention online by covering chart-topping hits and transitioned into the spotlight with his pivotal role of Roderick Meeks on the hit TV show, Glee. He later went on to be a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent in 2018 and has performed on NBC's Today Show and Tonight Show, Hallmark Channel's Home & Family, and ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

Over the years, Guthrie has earned a reputation for writing honest and authentic music that is representative of his life. He has performed over 200 shows across the U.S and has opened for several award-winning artists including, but not limited to the following: Ed Sheeran, Willie Nelson, Selena Gomez, Ben Rector, Corey Smith, Sister Hazel, Matt Nathanson, Dwight Yoakam. Today, his commitment to releasing new content has cultivated a dedicated fanbase online and has garnered over 85 million total views and 512k engaged subscribers on his YouTube channel.

For more information, visit Noah Guthrie's official website and follow him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube.

Listen to the new single here: