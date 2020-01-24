Noah Gundersen Announces New Acoustic EP

Multifaceted musical artist Noah Gundersen shares a new video for "Lose You" and announces the release of his acoustic EP titled, a RAVEN and a DOVE(acoustic selections from Lover), out February 14, 2020. After recently completing a 40-city US headline tour, Gundersen recorded the introspective acoustic EP, consisting of songs from his latest album, Lover, released August 2019. He has also announced a spring residency with dates spanning across the US including Los Angeles at Hotel Café, New York City at Rockwood Music Hall, Seattle at Ballard Homestead, and more with tickets on sale today at 12pm local on noahgundersen.com. Additionally, Gundersen just began his UK & EU tour with a headline show at Union Chapel in London and will be making his way through Europe, culminating in a show in Istanbul on January 31st.

Lover, the new album from Noah Gundersen, has reached over 6 million streams and 100k in US album sales since its August 23 release. Not only that, Lover is also ranked #6 Top Album of the Year by Jason Kramer of KCRW. Lover is an intimate portrait of a man entering his 30s, accepting all his faults and moving beyond them with vigor and clarity. Lover features the previously released singles "Robin Williams," "Lose You," and the personal title-track "Lover."

In an interview with Seattle Times, Gundersen, who was born in Olympia, WA, shared his empowering truth. "From an artist perspective, I'm not a kid anymore...I'm putting out this record because it's something I like. My self-worth is not riding on this record. Maybe that's one of the lessons of the mushrooms, therapy and turning 30."

Recorded over two years at Seattle's The Crumb studio with longtime collaborator, producer/engineer Andy D. Park (Death Cab For Cutie, K. Flay, Pedro The Lion), Lover sees Gundersen continuing to veer towards an increasingly intimate and intense creative approach, wedding intricate beats and warm, natural instrumentation to a series of stark, almost dreamlike, new songs. Rich with patience and grace, Lover reveals a remarkably gifted songwriter-artist in the midst of confrontation with life's toughest truths, somehow emerging with even greater self-awareness and understanding.

"This record is deeply personal," says Gundersen. "It's about love, it's about failure, it's about drugs, it's about sex, it's about age, it's about regret, it's about itself (very meta, I know) and it's about finding peace. I think it's the most I've ever put of myself into something. It's been cathartic. I've cried a lot."

Widely hailed as a powerful and compelling live performer, Gundersen is kicking off a UK & EU headline tour. The dates are throughout January, before heading back to US for select dates in FL and a spring residency. For complete details and concert tickets, visit noahgundersenmusic.com.

a RAVEN and a DOVE [acoustic selections from Lover]

1. Robin Williams (Acoustic)

2. Lover (Acoustic)

3. Lose You (Acoustic)

4. So What (Acoustic)

5. Little Cup (Acoustic)

6. Kamikaze (Acoustic) Ft. Abby Gundersen

7. Yellow (Acoustic)

NOAH GUNDERSEN TOUR 2020

JANUARY - UK/EU

24 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg

26 - Hamburg, DE - Goldener Salon

27 - Copenhagen, DK - Hotel Cecil

28 - Stockholm, SE - Bryggarsalen

29 - Oslo, NO - John Dee Live Club & Pub

31 - Istanbul, TR - Dorock XL

FEBRUARY - US

20 - Tampa, FL - The Attic

21 - Orlando, FL - The Social

22 - Jacksonville Beach, FL - Blue Jay Listening Room

23 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive

MARCH US RESIDENCY

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Café*

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Café*

12 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

13 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

27 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall^

28 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall^

*w/Buddy Wakefield

^w/Jonny Gundersen

APRIL US RESIDENCY

2 - Nashville, TN - High Watt

3 - Nashville, TN - High Watt

APRIL FESTIVAL

4 - Bentonville, AR - Home Sweet Home Music Festival

MAY US RESIDENCY

8 - Austin, TX - Cactus Cafe

9 - Austin, TX - Cactus Cafe

15 - Seattle, WA - Ballard Homestead

16 - Seattle, WA - Ballard Homestead





