No Quarter 'Rambles On' With 2019 Tour Dates

The 60s and 70s were a time like none other for music, giving birth to incredible bands that changed the course of Rock 'N' Roll history... The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Jimi Hendrix Experience and, of course, Led Zeppelin.

Led Zeppelin's blend of heavy rock elements, blues, bluegrass, folk, and psychedelia, along with their unique image and mystique, skyrocketed them to international stardom. 50 years later, their music continues to garner new fans long after they broke up.

No Quarter, hailing from Tacoma, WA, keeps the Led Zeppelin legacy alive, bringing that iconic time in music back to the stage for fans who loved them and those who missed out. This summer, the band will keep the train rollin' with tour dates across the US, including stops in Chicago, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Portland.

No Quarter is:

Bryan Christiansen (Jimmy Page tribute musician - guitar)

Michael Anderson (Robert Plant tribute musician - vocals)

Nathan Carroll (John Bonham tribute musician - drums)

Robin Locksley (John Paul Jones tribute musician - bass)

www.noquarterlegacyband.com

2019 Tour Dates Thus Far:

Friday, 5/31 - Chicago, IL - Hard Rock Café

Saturday, 6/1 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom

Friday, 6/7 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Center

Thursday, 6/13 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

Friday, 6/14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Pittsburgh

Saturday, 6/15 - Watseka, IL - Watseka Theatre

Thursday, 6/18 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

Wednesday, 6/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Metro Music Hall

Friday, 6/21 - Boise, ID - Bogusfest

Saturday, 7/13 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Friday, 7/19 - West Kingston, RI - Courthouse Theatre

Saturday, 7/20 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

Thursday, 7/25 - Middletown, NY - Orange County Fairgrounds

Saturday, 8/10 - Hobart, IN - Arts Theatre

Friday, 8/23 - Bremerton, WA - Admiral Theatre

Saturday, 8/24 - Sun Peaks, BC - Retro Concert Weekend

Thursday, 9/5 - Roanoke, VA - 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Friday, 9/6 - Woodstock, GA - MadLife Stage and Studio

Saturday, 9/7 - Woodstock, GA - MadLife Stage and Studio

Friday, 9/13 - Taunton, MA - District Center For The Arts

Saturday, 9/14 - Rochester, NY - Anthology Live

Saturday, 9/21 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre





