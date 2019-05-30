No Quarter 'Rambles On' With 2019 Tour Dates
The 60s and 70s were a time like none other for music, giving birth to incredible bands that changed the course of Rock 'N' Roll history... The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Jimi Hendrix Experience and, of course, Led Zeppelin.
Led Zeppelin's blend of heavy rock elements, blues, bluegrass, folk, and psychedelia, along with their unique image and mystique, skyrocketed them to international stardom. 50 years later, their music continues to garner new fans long after they broke up.
No Quarter, hailing from Tacoma, WA, keeps the Led Zeppelin legacy alive, bringing that iconic time in music back to the stage for fans who loved them and those who missed out. This summer, the band will keep the train rollin' with tour dates across the US, including stops in Chicago, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Portland.
Get a taste of No Quarter's live show here: Immigrant Song
No Quarter is:
Bryan Christiansen (Jimmy Page tribute musician - guitar)
Michael Anderson (Robert Plant tribute musician - vocals)
Nathan Carroll (John Bonham tribute musician - drums)
Robin Locksley (John Paul Jones tribute musician - bass)
www.noquarterlegacyband.com
2019 Tour Dates Thus Far:
Friday, 5/31 - Chicago, IL - Hard Rock Café
Saturday, 6/1 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom
Friday, 6/7 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Center
Thursday, 6/13 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works
Friday, 6/14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Pittsburgh
Saturday, 6/15 - Watseka, IL - Watseka Theatre
Thursday, 6/18 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre
Wednesday, 6/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Metro Music Hall
Friday, 6/21 - Boise, ID - Bogusfest
Saturday, 7/13 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
Friday, 7/19 - West Kingston, RI - Courthouse Theatre
Saturday, 7/20 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
Thursday, 7/25 - Middletown, NY - Orange County Fairgrounds
Saturday, 8/10 - Hobart, IN - Arts Theatre
Friday, 8/23 - Bremerton, WA - Admiral Theatre
Saturday, 8/24 - Sun Peaks, BC - Retro Concert Weekend
Thursday, 9/5 - Roanoke, VA - 5 Points Music Sanctuary
Friday, 9/6 - Woodstock, GA - MadLife Stage and Studio
Saturday, 9/7 - Woodstock, GA - MadLife Stage and Studio
Friday, 9/13 - Taunton, MA - District Center For The Arts
Saturday, 9/14 - Rochester, NY - Anthology Live
Saturday, 9/21 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre